The Final Lifeline: How a Terminal Cancer Diagnosis Turned a Simple Billing Dispute Into a Heartbreaking Family Standoff

Some answers in life are black and white, but there are also a lot of gray areas. For example, a landlord is often just a landlord, but it becomes a gray area when a tenant steps up to take care of a sick and dying landlord.

In this story, one woman is paying the internet bill for her former landlord who is still her dad’s landlord. The situation is tricky because her dad is taking care of the landlord during her dying days, so it’s not a clearcut landlord and tenant situation at all.

To make it even more complicated, the landlord’s sister has entered the picture and decided she wants cable. Now, the former tenant is frustrated that she’s paying for internet when she doesn’t even live there, and she’s even more frustrated at the landlord’s sister.

Let’s read all about it.

AITAH: My Landlords sister told me to Back off A lady who is an extreme alcoholic ended up being my dad’s and I landlord. We didn’t really pay rent but we paid for everything else including bills, repairs for the property, groceries and other expenses helping take care of V (the landlady). She owns a large property that my dad and I lived on for years with her. The cottages we lived in were not built properly and we faced many many structural/mechanical/environmental problems. They are almost inhabitable at this point.

What a sad and messy situation.

V now has cancer and is dying. My dad is her primary care taker. She started getting sick about 5 years ago and the alcoholism skyrocketed. That’s when I moved in and we noticed the bills weren’t being paid and the property became a mess. My dad lost his job around this time too.

They’ve helped her out so much. She’s lucky to have them there for her.

I’m so in deep now idk how much I’ve spent, It’s thousands at this point cause I’ve helped pay the mortgage , property taxes, etc. My dad and I started taken care of everything for her when she got sick. Her family has not been involved in her life for well past the 10 years my dad has lived there.

Wait. How do the doctors disagree?

Now since she has stage 4 cancer her sister has gotten involved and is taking over. Yet there’s discrepancies between the doctors. One says she does have cancer and the other hospital doctor says no….her sister is questioning our motives. I don’t live on the property anymore as I moved after college but my dad is living in V’s house to take care of her. I have the internet in my name still so I know it’s getting paid. (Since I’ve moved bills are stacking up)

This would be annoying.

Her sister went and ordered cable for $100 a month even though that was just cancelled a few months ago because they couldn’t pay it. To cancel the internet that I’m paying is gonna be a $300 charge! They’re watching Netflix and streaming services currently. We had this conversation over the phone and it went very bad and she threw everything in my face saying how much Val has done for my family. I don’t discredit that and I want what is best for V. I just wanted V’s sister to call the company to cancel this new cable. When I asked who would be responsible for $$ she said V and my dad….guess who that actually means….Me.

She isn’t sure what to do.

Under my account we can get discounts and there’s other packages available that we could’ve looked at like cable and internet for $65 a month! I can just transfer it to V’s name and not have to face a cancellation fee but it’s still gotta be paid. AITAH for calling V’s sister to tell her cancel the new cable? She refuses to cancel it and told me to back off. I’m 26, V is 68.

She doesn’t want to keep paying the bills.

So what, now I gotta pay $300 and get screwed over once again with this property? My dad backed up V’s sister on the phone and not me. She doesn’t know how bad their financial situation is and thinks everything is paid 50/50 cause my dad is not honest with her.

She’s not living there. She should stop paying the bills. Transfer it to V’s name and tell the dad so he knows it needs to be paid. Then walk away.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a woman who is caught in the middle of family drama after cleaning out her hoarder father’s home.

Let’s see if Reddit agrees or if there’s an even better suggestion.

This is a good point.

Here’s some more advice.

V needs to get all her ducks in a row.

Another person has some suggestions.

If she’s not living there and wants nothing to do with the property, she should stop paying the bills and walk away. If she’s hoping to inherit something, paying for the internet is a lot less than paying rent.

This is a tricky situation, but V’s sister probably only showed up hoping to get in the will, which is sad.