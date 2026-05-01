The Front-Row Faceoff: Why Classmates are Slamming a Student’s “Main Character Energy”

What kind of student were/are you?

I had a pretty rare aesthetic: front-row student who still talked way too much with my like-minded (shameless) friends until the teachers complained.

But in this case, a young man simply likes being a good student and paying attention to the class, but his classmates think he has a case of MCS: Main Character Syndrome.

Would this kind of commentary bother you?

Read the whole story.

AITA for refusing to stop sitting on the first bench even though my class thinks I’m “trying too hard”? So I sit on the first bench. Not because I worship academics. Not because I’m trying to impress professors. I just hear better, focus better, and honestly the back benches are chaotic. From day one, I’ve been getting comments: “Bro thinks he’s the main character.” “Trying to be teacher’s favorite?” “Relax, it’s not IAS coaching.”

For some reason, it really bothers them.

I laughed it off. But it kept happening. Every time attendance is taken and I answer clearly, someone from the back goes, “Of course you’re here.” If I ask a question, I hear fake coughs and claps behind me. The funniest part? During internals and exams, those same people lean forward like: “Bro what did sir say about Unit 5?” “Bro ask him if this topic is important.” “Bro can you send what he wrote on the board?”

He notices the irony.

So I’m “extra” when I sit in front… But suddenly useful when they need information? Recently someone actually told me to sit in the middle because, and I quote, “You’re making the rest of us look bad.” Making you look bad… by sitting? I said no. I’m comfortable where I am.

They think he’s a snob.

Now apparently I’m “showing off” and “creating pressure” in class. One person even said I make professors expect more from everyone because I participate. I genuinely don’t care where anyone else sits. I’m not telling them to move from the back benches. I’m not reporting anyone. I’m just existing in Row 1. AITA?

What did Reddit think?

Worrying what others think is poison.

A reader shares a suggestion.

I agree!

“Will this matter in five years?” Only if you let it.

Another good point.

Some people really will try to sabotage those making good choices.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a young woman who had to choose between appeasing her friends and managing her anxiety.