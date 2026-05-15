The Gender Reveal Grudge: When a Father’s “Spoiler” Led to a Total Family Lockdown

Excitement can make people act before they think, especially when they get the news they’ve been waiting for.

This soon-to-be father felt overwhelmed with happiness after learning he and his wife were having a baby boy. In the moment, he texted his parents the news without thinking about the upcoming gender reveal party that his in-laws planned for the family.

His dad reacted with excitement and still planned to attend the party, but his mother reacted very differently.

Instead of brushing off the mistake, she accused him of choosing his wife’s family over his own and eventually started shutting him out completely.

Read on to find out where things stand now.

AITA for accidentally revealing the gender of my baby My mom and I have always had a rocky relationship. She’s a very egotistical and narcissistic person. She has always been the kind of mom who would guilt-trip and emotionally manipulate people to get her way. She uses favors and gifts as leverage in arguments, and always uses any kind of hardship to fish for sympathy. Me (M 21) and my wife (F 22) are pregnant with our first child, and her family has been absolutely amazing for us through this process. They offer to buy us everything, like a crib, clothes, diapers, everything.

He was so excited that he texted his parents without thinking.

My family has barely acknowledged that we are having a baby. My in-laws cried when we told them, and my parents only said congratulations and gave us side hugs. When it came to the gender reveal, my in-laws took the initiative and threw an amazing party. My sister-in-law and I were the only ones who knew the gender, and when I saw it was a boy, I was so excited, because that’s what I was hoping for. I texted my parents excitedly, telling them without thinking about the reveal, and my dad was so excited and still wanted to attend the reveal.

His mother is upset with him.

But when I invited my mom, she was angry that I would expose the gender and that we didn’t involve her in the planning of the party, even though my wife and I also had no part in planning it. She also said that I was putting my in-laws in front of my own family, even though they have been way more healthy and supportive of us through our whole relationship. She refused to come due to feeling “unwanted,” so she missed the reveal. To make up for it, we involved her with the baby shower, but ever since the gender reveal, she has barely talked to my wife and I.

Now, she won’t even say she loves him.

She has thrown family get togethers without inviting us, and has gone on family trips without even telling us until we see the Facebook posts. She has been planning the baby shower with my in-laws, but she has stopped talking to me and anytime I say I love you, she doesn’t respond. We have always said I love you whenever we end a conversation on the phone or over text and now I say it and she just ignores it. I’m feeling like I’m being shut out from my own family all because I was excited and revealed the gender of our son too early to them. AITA?

Wow! Talk about an immature woman.

Let’s see how the people over at Reddit feel about this mother’s behavior.

This comment explains how manipulative his mother is.

He didn’t do anything wrong according to this person.

Yet another reader who doesn’t think he ruined anything.

As this person explains, he should not let her win.

Years of emotional manipulation and guilt clearly made this situation about much more than a spoiled gender reveal.

This man accidentally shared exciting news in the moment because he felt happy about becoming a father. Yet, his mother turned the situation into proof that he somehow loved his in-laws more than his own family.

And then instead of communicating like an adult, she started pulling away through excluded family events and silent treatment.

A loving parent should never punish their child for feeling excited about becoming a dad.

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