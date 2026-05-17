The Ghosted Candidate: How the Compounded Stigma of Mental Illness and Chronic Unemployment Destroyed One Woman’s Safety Net

Imagine being accused of doing something you didn’t do and even your friends don’t believe you. Would you keep trying to convince them of the truth, or would you eventually give up?

In this story, one woman with bipolar disorder is in this situation. She keeps getting fired from work due to her bipolar disorder and feels like her illness is getting worse. But almost nobody believes her. Even her friends think she’s faking her illness and accuse her of faking other illnesses in the past.

It has to be really hard to feel like nobody is on your side. It’s pretty bad when your friends turn on you.

She finally found one person who believes her, but now she’s wondering if it was wrong to tell him what was going on.

Let’s read the whole story to decide if she did the right thing or if she should’ve stayed quiet.

AITAH for reporting my case manager to her supervisor to get her disciplined for accusing me of faking my illness ?? So I was seeing this case manager of mine and that lady was such a jerk to me as she was accusing me of malingering. Malingering is when you fake an illness in order to escape working or to get on disability. I’m not on any type of government services but I had thought about it as my bipolar disorder is just going out of control.

Her case manager thought she was lying.

I told her a while back that I’ve thought about applying for disability and that I was going to get my psychiatrist who is in the same clinic as her to write a letter to help me if I were to decide to try to apply. She immediately accused me of faking my bipolar disorder getting worse in an attempt to get her to write it in my chart. She said ” Are you just telling me that your symptoms are getting worse in an attempt to get me and your doctor to write a letter to say that your disabled ?? I’m not falling for that as I know how sneaky you are.”. I got mad and yelled at her saying that is not true and that I’m offended by her accusing me of faking it. She then said “If your not faking it, why are you so mad ? Only people who are guilty of doing it get mad.”.

Her psychiatrist believed her.

I got so mad that I went to my psychiatrist and got him on my side and I got him to refer me to someone else. He did just that and went to her supervisor and told her supervisor what she did. My psychiatrist says that it was very unprofessional of her to accuse me. I told my friends this and they called me a jerk. They said “You’ve always been faking illnesses to get out of stuff. You used to fake migraine headaches to get on homebound back in high school. No one who has migraines has vertigo at the same and make them can’t walk. That is so fake.”.

Her friends are not on her side.

This has always been a theme of my life as everyone is always accusing me of faking my illness. My friends said that they don’t feel sorry for me getting fired from work. I just sit at home all day now and I tried applying for another but no one will hire me as I got fired 4 times and I got a criminal record. I’m now just thinking about starting a Youtube Career as I don’t have any else left. My friends said that I’m a jerk for reporting as they claim that she was helping me get back on my feet and get back to work. I just can’t work due to my bipolar disorder. AITA for reporting her to her supervisor ??

This sounds really frustrating.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a man who refused to keep giving his coworker rides to work because he left a mess in his car.

Let’s see how Reddit responded to this story.

Exactly!

This person has questions.

Someone with bipolar disorder weighs in.

This person thinks she messed up.

It’s hard to know whether she’s lying, exaggerating, making excuses or telling the truth. Most people in the comments seems to either not believe her, just like her friends, or want to know more information. She definitely seems to need some sort of help if she keeps getting fired from her jobs. It would be interesting to know exactly what she did to get fired. That would add a lot of context to the situation.

When your own friends don’t believe you, it might be worth doing some soul searching to see if there’s some truth to what they’re saying. They might see the real situation, the truth she may not be admitting to herself. While she claims she’s not faking an illness, she could be using it as an excuse.

Regardless, it has to be hard to feel so alone and like nobody is on your side. She seems to have hit rock bottom.