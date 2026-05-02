The High Cost of Free Rent: How One Man’s Job Struggle Turned Into a Battle for His Basic Dignity

Sibling dynamics can get complicated under one roof.

In this story, a young man thinks his older brother is overly controlling and dismissive of his opinions in their shared home.

His brother always tells him that since he doesn’t pay rent, he can’t have a say about anything.

So, he struggles with living with his brother while looking for a stable job.

Check out the full details of the story below…

WIBTA If i told my brother he has no authority over me anymore at my and his grown age? I (18M, soon to be 19) have this brother (24M) who is just a complete jerk to me. Every time I make a valid concern, his wording is: “You aren’t helping pay for this 3-bedroom house. You don’t get a say.” He acts like he has some type of authority over me in this house.

This young man finds it difficult to find a job.

My mom (51F) doesn’t ever call out this bullcrap behavior and lets him do it constantly. You see, he has a problem because when he turned 18, it was COVID. He didn’t really have to work, and he could just be lazy around the house. But now that I turn 18, he’s all of a sudden pushing me so hard to get a job. He just doesn’t understand how hard the job market is for people these days. Usually, he gets hired on the spot.

He thinks his brother is being shallow.

I’m not saying he’s a bad brother, but I feel like he’s being as shallow as a 2-feet kiddy pool. He also told me that if I continue sleeping on the living room couch from being extremely exhausted, he would take all my stuff out of my room. He said he would throw it into the basement and turn my room into his “music studio.” I feel like this is very messed up.

His brother would always bring up the rent when they argue.

When we were in my old house and my mom kicked him out, I didn’t take his room or try to move his stuff out. So I don’t understand what gives him the right to do that. He uses paying half of the rent as an excuse every time not to hear what comes out of my mouth. Then, when I don’t talk to people and do stuff on my own, all of a sudden, I’m not doing it right nor taking my time. They ask why I don’t ask for help.

Let’s see how others reacted to this story.

This user shares their personal thoughts.

Here’s an honest opinion from this one.

This person makes a valid point.

This one chimes in.

Finally, yelling won’t fix it, says this one.

You can’t always bring up the same issue over and over again!

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a husband who is demanding his wife share her sons’ college savings with his daughter.