The Job That Won’t End: Why This Woman Still Has Full Access to Her Former Boss’s Inbox

Leaving a job should come with a clean and complete exit.

In this story, a woman resigned after years in a toxic workplace.

She started carefully removing her access from multiple accounts.

Yet months later, she still has access to the company’s Gmail account.

Check out the full details below…

Ex boss refuses to offboard me I resigned from a job back in January. Long story short, I came to terms after about three years of therapy that it was a toxic environment. No one was willing to fix it. So I came back from a burnout break and gave notice.

This employee informed her boss of her last day.

After about a week, everything had been cleaned up on my end and submitted. I billed and informed my boss of my last day. My boss seemed to expect it. He also seemed to be holding out hope that I would change my mind or come back.

She started signing out of her accounts.

I have literally gone into various accounts over the last two months. I have removed myself as admin. I have taken extra pains to block and remove my access to multiple apps from my laptop. But I still have access to the company Gmail.

But the company refused to completely offboard her.

The only way to fully offboard me is to change the password entirely. They have not done that yet. I am not asking for advice on this issue. I am just marveling at the audacity of these employers.

Let’s see how others reacted to this story.

This user shares their personal thought.

Here’s some useful advice.

This person makes a valid point.

Such a huge security risk, says this one.

Finally, here’s a different perspective.

It’s funny and annoying how a single email password can hold you back.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a young woman who was left to fend for herself on her very first shift.