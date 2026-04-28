Teenager’s Manager Left Her At The Store On Her Own On Her Very First Day Of Work, But When She Needed Help, The Manager Took An Hour To Return

When you are just starting out at your very first job, everything can seem difficult and overwhelming.

What would you do if your manager left you at the store on your own, and when you had a question, she was slow to answer the phone and then criticized you when she finally returned?

That is what happened to the young lady in this story, but fortunately, the customer she was helping saw how awful her manager and didn’t get upset. In fact, it actually works out really well.

Let’s read all about it.

Manager is hopeless. Back in 2004, I had just started my first job at a very small gift store in my tiny home town.

It was my very first day, and I was manning the register. My store manager, the only other person on shift, let’s me know she will be gone for a 10 minute lunch break. If I need her, call her. Sure, I got this!

Where did she go?

10 minutes turned into an hour. Then two. Before I knew it three hours had passed, but I was doing well. No mistakes, figured she got held up with her kids or something. A customer purchases an item, $10.99. Pays by card. Cool. As I tap in the amount onto the machine, I realize in horror I have just charged this poor woman $109.99, and need to do a refund.

At least the customer is understanding.

I am upset, and explain to the customer that I will need to call my manager to do it, as it was my very first day. She is good natured and understanding. I call my boss on her mobile. No answer. Call again. No answer. Try again. This time she picks up. “What??” Me: “hi, it’s —-, I’ve just made a mistake and need to make a refund on her credit card, but I need you to show me how and to approve it.”

Really? That doesn’t seem right.

“Just get it out of the til. I’ll fix it later.” “Um, it’s over $100, I don’t have that much in the til.”

Why is she so upset about this?

“Alright. Give me 5 minutes.” Boss hangs up, and I explain to the customer the wait. She is cool, understands 14 year old me has no real power. Cool lady.

She is very lucky that the customer is so understanding.

15 minutes pass, no sign of boss. Try to call, phone is off. I am starting to freak out and cry. Customer is cool, talks calmingly to me. Turns out she knows my mum (small town). She owns the new bakery, and has gotten to know everyone. Start joking around, relaxing with her.

Wow, gross.

Nearly an hour later, boss rocks up stinking of ‘adult activities’. Even in my innocence I could see she was a mess. Shirt on backwards, makeup smudged, hair mussed. So mortifying. My boss rolls her eyes at the customer. “Can’t get good workers these days, sorry about the idiot.” I feel like I was slapped.

What an amazing woman! Good for her.

Customer glared at this woman, this stinky boss, and then looks at me. “You start work in my shop at 9am. Want a ride home?” I left with her, worked at her shop until I graduated in 2007, and moved away. Awesome woman. Life is sometimes very good.

I can’t believe what an awful manager she was. This young girl was lucky that the customer was there for her.

Let’s see what the people in the comments on Reddit have to say about this situation.

In this case, the customer was the hero.

She really was amazing.

Yup, don’t put up with that.

It’s an easy mistake to make.

I’ll pass on this job.

This is the kind of manager you should be proud to walk out on.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a customer who insists that their credit card works, and finds out that isn’t the case.