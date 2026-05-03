The Lunch Break Disaster: Why Two Coworkers Haven’t Spoken Since This One “Unspeakable” Moment at a Deli

Navigating the line between friends and coworkers can be a tough one.

What would you do if your coworker overstepped a wild boundary? One person recently shared an embarrassing example of this with Reddit. Here’s what happened.

AITA for telling my colleagues to stop trying to diagnose me?

My colleague, let’s call her Amy and I were having lunch today and we were joking about how we generally think very similarly.

Amy then says “I think that is because we are both neurodivergent, I tend to get on with other neurodivergent people rather than not”.

And this is where the AITA moment hits, I ask why she felt the entitlement to label me?

Yikes, that’s a record scratch moment.

Amy then said: “You are have similar autistic traits and you definitely have ADHD”.

I have never discussed if I am or not neurodivergent.

Please let me be clear, I hold absolutely zero judgment on anyone else, and if they want to be diagnosed or claim neurodivergence then that’s cool with me.

But that’s definitely not your coworker’s place to say.

I am 31; I personally I don’t care if I am neurodivergent or not, I’d have no shame if I was or wasn’t.

I just don’t appreciate someone who hardly knows me thinking they have the right to diagnose me.

I completely get that Amy might of said it to relate to me etc.

Her intentions were good, but her execution fell flat.

I’ve never particularly thought about it, nor do I intend to more than asking this question.

AITA for not wanting to be diagnosed or labelled?

That’s definitely a wildly cringeworthy moment. Let’s see how the Reddit community chimed in on this one.

The comments section was definitely divided.



And people had strong opinions either way.



Some people approached the situation with nuance.



One person found the whole thing irritating.



And another person dragged Amy through the mud.



Their lunches are going to be pretty quiet after this.

If you enjoyed this post, check out this story about a friend group that fractured over one person refusing to continue to do a favor.