The Maternity Leave Comment That Sparked a HR Nightmare: Did This Boss Go Too Far?

Imagine starting a new job, but the supervisor is often rude to you. If you found out he said something rather unprofessional about you while you were on maternity leave, would you let it go or escalate it?

In this story, one woman is in this situation, and she’s not sure if she’s overreacting or not. All she knows is that his words hurt her feelings.

Keep reading for all the details.

Did my supervisor take things too far or AIO? I have a supervisor that from day 1 has been a true jerk to me (at least in my opinion). Many days while at work, I have chosen to eat lunch in my vehicle as I’m nearly to tears by this individual’s behavior towards me. I have always felt like I was being hazed to make sure I was allowed to be there. All of this despite the fact that I was more than qualified for the position, and he was present for my interview. For context, I have worked MANY blue collar jobs, and do not consider myself sensitive. His particular flavor of mean is typically in front of a group of other employees.

Here’s an example that happened while OP was still in training.

Examples include: 1. Said job was VERY strict about how things were done, and that they were done in THEIR way. I was still in training and asked to go administer a medication that I had not done before. Not to mention I was not familiar with said animal. I asked if I was to go by myself or would someone be coming to show me, to which he responded “I mean, you ARE a horse person. Aren’t you?”

At least the coworkers sounds nice.

The entire group of co workers awkwardly looked at each other as everyone stayed silent. Finally a coworker stepped in and offered to go with me. 2. We were all cleaning an outdoor area in which took minimum an hour. Everybody was doing their own thing. Some listening to music in ear buds, some talking, some goofing off. We were in good spirits. All of the sudden, we were finished.

He sounds pretty rude.

I had yet to take my air pods out, but was not playing music. He said something out loud to everybody, and I responded “what did you say” and he said, again in front of the entire staff, “well if you didn’t have your music playing maybe you wouldn’t make me repeat myself”. I simply stated there was no music playing and I just did not understand what he said.

She thought things were different after maternity leave.

So, after maternity leave, I came back and he was much kinder. I decided to leave things in the past and make an effort in genuinely seeing the good in this boss. Then someone brings to my attention that he said right before I came back from leave to a group of coworkers “Well, that’s what you get when you get knocked up 5 weeks into starting a new job”. (Context: some others had said they felt like they didn’t really know me since it had been a while since they had seen me).

She thought his comment was unprofessional.

At this point, I have decided that was the final straw for me. I feel as though a manager, especially a male manager, should have never referred to my pregnancy as “getting knocked up” to other workers. I also feel as though maybe he had been so hard on me because I was pregnant. (I realize this is probably just because my feelings are hurt, but my mind keeps going there). So the question is, AIO to how I feel about specifically the “knocked up” comment?

It was inappropriate. She should bring it up to HR or his boss. At least it sounds like her coworkers have her back.

Let’s see how Reddit responded to this story.

This person agrees that the comment was unprofessional and inappropriate.

This person thinks the boss should be fired.

Another person thinks that comment could get her boss fired.

But this person thinks she’s overreacting.

Her boss’s comment was wildly unprofessional.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a woman who was left alone on her very first shift, and got her manager fired because of it.