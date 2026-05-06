“The Morning After”: Why a Simple Troop Prank Just Ended a Leader’s Army Career and Led to a Massive Demotion

Imagine being in the army, and your troop leader is really awful. Would you put up with it, or would you work together with your fellow recruits to get revenge?

In this story, one person shares that his dad was in this exact situation. Keep reading to see how the dad and his fellow recruits got revenge on the awful troop leader.

One from my dad during his army days, South Africa, about 1979. One of the camps my dad went to, they had a sergeant there, harder than nails. Everyone under his command was the best at what they did and all super fit. Also no-one messed around with Sergeant or anyone under his command.

Everyone was understandably scared of him.

Other lower ranked soldiers and CO’s were so scared of Sarge mainly because one day Sarge found out his own nephew was stealing from other soldiers. Sarge drilled his own nephew non-stop until he died. Sarge got demoted and worked his way back to Sergeant. That’s where my dad comes in. There was one private who got made troop leader for a bit (who my dad described as a first class jerk in training, that also made mistakes in training that seemed to be done on purpose). Everytime first-class jerk in training made a mistake, Sarge made him watch while everyone else did PT.

Oh, wow!

Oneday everyone has had enough. First class jerk in training had a separate bed near the front of the sleeping quarters. So carefully and as quietly as possible 2 cupboards were pushed closer together and first class jerk in training, has his bed lifted onto the top of the cupboards.

There were very big consequences!

Bright and early the next morning Sarge is in there sounding the call. First class jerk in training nearly knocked himself out he hit the floor so hard. Sarge sees it as his duty to start giving first class jerk in training a serious dressing down right there, because (i) why is he playing games sleeping on top of the cupboards or (ii) why wasn’t he aware enough that someone had put him on top of the cupboards. That’s when Sarge chose someone else for the new leader and no more problems.

The class certainly taught that jerk a lesson!

Let’s see how Reddit responded to this story.

Apparently, being the worst means you get to be in charge.

This person doesn’t understand the story.

But this person loves it.

If you’re a truly awful person, the people reporting to you might get revenge.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a team who despised their new assistant manager so much they banded together to get him fired.