The “One-Person” Staff: Why a Frustrated Employee Finally Handed Their Apron to a Boss Who Refused to Hire Help

There’s nothing worse than wanting to walk out of a job because you’re miserable…but you have to stay until you can land another gig.

In today’s story, a worker explained why they want to quit their job, but they don’t have anything else lined up yet.

Let’s take a look.

I want to quit my job ASAP but I can’t afford to have no income. “I’ve worked at this drink shop for a year. Today was my breaking point. To give some history, I am the only one that’s been here since opening, everyone I started with has left. During the past year I’ve taken on a lot of responsibilities because of my boss’ lack of competence.

They’re telling it like it is!

I’ve talked to him about our problem with being understaffed, how he is horrible at training and that’s why no one stays, how scheduling needs to change, etc. I’m extremely outspoken with my boss because I genuinely care about this place but now I feel my efforts are extremely taken advantage of. I sometimes have 7 hour opening shifts, by myself, with no break as my coworkers come in when I have to clock out. Every single one of those shifts has been getting worse and worse recently.

They finally had enough.

Today was finally it for me and I broke down with clients in the shop. I have been consistently getting bigger and bigger orders that back me up on other orders, when the customer comes in to pick up their online orders they start rushing me, demanding for refunds or overall yelling at me, despite me clearly being completely alone. If I am low or run out of anything during these rushes I’m mega screwed. I have drinks to make, but I am missing ingredients, so I have to make them, but I have a giant stack of orders I need to complete or else I get impatient and rude customers. So anyway, I can’t stand this anymore. This is an issue I’ve brought up with my manager multiple times that I NEED FIXED. His only solution was to make more prep the day before. The problem is: I need more hands to be able to output more orders out quicker.

In fact, they’re totally over it.

I’ve scolded him about it too many times, I have fully lost interest in trying to keep this place afloat. Though, I can’t just simply quit, as much as I’d want to. I have bills to pay, I live paycheck by paycheck. Is there a way I can get protection for quitting this environment? Or is there really no way around it and I have to stay until I can secure another job? Help!”

Reddit users spoke up.

This person had a lot to say.

Another individual knows all about this.

This Reddit user weighed in.

Another person spoke up.

And this reader shared their thoughts.

This sounds like way too much work for one person to handle.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a man who thinks he might have to tell his staff he quit, because his bosses aren’t doing it.