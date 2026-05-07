The “Out-of-Town” Snub: Is It Ever Okay to Invite Family to a Wedding and Not Provide Adequate Food and Drinks?

A disorganized wedding can turn into a disaster.

This man and his wife flew to one of the provinces to attend a cousin’s wedding. But they were later informed that there was no dinner or drinks, and it all went downhill from there.

Read the full story below for more details.

Was informed on the way to the airport that there’s no dinner at the wedding, it only gets worse from there! This past weekend, I attended my cousin’s wedding in another province (Canada). It would have been an eight-hour drive, so my wife and I decided to fly instead of driving, as we didn’t want to make the trip again after our family reunion this summer. On the way to the airport, my mum informed me that there was no dinner, so we’d have to go to my aunt’s place between the ceremony and the reception. We were both surprised, as the invite and the disorganised wedding website didn’t mention this. My mum explained that they had originally wanted to elope but decided to invite 150 people instead, as her justification.

The groom’s parent’s seem embarrassed by the whole event.

On the wedding day, I noticed that the times for the ceremony, cocktail hour, and reception were slightly different on two different parts of the website and also differed from the printed invite. The main page of the website didn’t mention a cocktail hour at all. We attended the ceremony, which ran on time. Then everyone was asked to clear out as the intimate family dinner began. I believe it was for immediate family and grandparents. I asked my aunt and uncle, who are the groom’s parents, about the cocktail hour, even though they weren’t involved in organising. They gave me a time that differed from one of the posted times. My uncle, who started his own successful business out of high school and is now a multimillionaire, seemed a bit embarrassed by the whole wedding.

Cocktails were full-priced.

After the dinner, we headed back for the cocktail hour. It was a full-priced bar, with drinks ranging from $7 to $9 CAD. There were no free drinks or wine on the tables because there was no dinner. I had joked at my aunt’s house earlier that we probably wouldn’t get cake because it wasn’t for the “peasants.” I don’t know if there was a cake at the family dinner, but for the rest of us, there were a few different types of store-bought pies in plastic containers on a table where we could serve ourselves. It was better than nothing, I guess!

And the midnight lunch was a let-down.

They ended up having a midnight lunch at 10 p.m., and it was tacos in a bag. They had thanked family and friends for helping cook the meat and move tables and chairs between the ceremony and the reception. However, the tacos were a major disappointment because there was no cheese. No cheese of any kind! That was the final straw for me. We briefly interacted with the bride and groom a couple of times. My cousin (the groom) was very thankful that we attended, while his bride wouldn’t even look in our direction. I’m not sure what her problem was, as we had met her twice before and she had never said more than hello. The venue was attached to a brewery, but unfortunately, they didn’t serve any of the beer!

Why invite 150 people if you’ll only feed a few?

Other people in the comments section have something to say.

Here’s a valid observation.

A hilarious comment from this one.

Here’s a fair perspective.

This user is piping up.

Insulting, says this reader.

The bride and groom clearly don’t deserve a wedding gift.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a bride who found her mother’s seat at the reception taken by a woman she’d never met.