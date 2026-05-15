“The Recovery Trap”: Why I Regret Stepping Up for My Ex-Husband When He Was Sick

Imagine getting divorced and sharing custody of your child. If your ex dropped everything to take care of you when you were really sick, would you take her actions for granted, or would you made sure you reciprocated by helping her out when she needed a favor?

In this story, one man was in this situation. He accepted his ex-wife’s help, but his sister is really mad at him because of how he treated his ex when he was feeling better.

Let’s read all about it.

AITA for saying I don’t have the time or money to help? My ex wife and I have been divorced for 2 years. We have one child together. She tries to be friendly but I think it’s inappropriate so I keep her at bay. I got covid three months ago, I was in a really bad way and I called her.

I’m really surprised how much his ex helped him.

She stayed with me for 3 weeks, made my food, cleaned for me, administered my medications, and even rubbed my back while I was getting sick. She was amazingly attentive. I felt guilty for calling her but she’s always been there and I can always count on her. Another friend brought me soup, but my ex has always been very nurturing.

He definitely didn’t show her any appreciation for all she did for him.

As I started feeling better, I started talking to my friends more and I didn’t want her around as much so I started ignoring her when she came in. I could tell it hurt her but I know she still cares about me and I didn’t want her interfering in my other relationships thinking anything has changed. Recently, she asked me for additional help with the baby. I told her I didn’t have the time or the money to help with because I was making up for missed time while being sick.

His sister made him question his actions.

My sister told me I’m being a jerk and I should at least make time because she put her whole life on hold to take care of me when she didn’t have to. She said I was unappreciative and that people look their whole lives for people like her and I’m treating her like garbage. She said the only reason I treat her like this is because I still have feelings and I want to appease my friends and girlfriends. My sister called her and is helping with the baby now, and she’s turned my family against me. I missed a lot of work and I’m making it up. Am I a jerk for not making time?

His sister is right. He’s a jerk.

Let’s see if Reddit agrees.

This person feels sorry for the ex and child.

Another person calls him immature and selfish.

He really shouldn’t have called his ex.

Everyone agrees that he’s a jerk.

He needs to listen to his sister.

If you enjoyed this post, check out this story about a woman who is ready to file for divorce after she found out her husband drained their savings to buy an old car.