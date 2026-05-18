The Sibling Burden: Why a Father Stormed Out of the Room When His Daughter Tried to Resign from Parenting

Parents who lean on their older kids for childcare don’t always love it when those kids start making plans of their own.

When a teenager told her father she wanted to move out for school because she couldn’t keep babysitting her baby brother every day, he didn’t take it well at all.

The conversation ended with a slammed door and hurt feelings.

Keep reading for the full story.

AITA for wanting to move out of my dads house for my studies because I don’t want to be a free babysitter? I (16F) want to move out of my dads (50M) and fiances (40F) house for my studies next fall. I have been talking to my father and my mom about my wishes for about a year now as I have known this is a must for me and my privacy.

Her parents seem to be quite divided over how to handle this.

My mother is alright with this as long as we find an apartment in our price range but my father has lately been objecting to it. I have repeatedly asked my father why this is as most of my family agrees I would be able to handle myself while living alone.

Then her sibling got involved too.

One time while we were talking about the matter when things became heated and my brother (1M) started crying. As most of the time when me and my father are alone, I pick the baby up and start consoling him.

It turns out a big reason she wants her own space is to avoid all the unpaid babysitting she’s already doing.

As this happens I tell my father one of the reasons I want to move is because as I’m doing two different studies I won’t want to babysit everyday as I then wouldn’t have time to do schoolwork. After I said this he got mad and stormed out. AITA?

This family needs to start communicating better — and fast.

If you enjoyed this post, check out this story about a teen who has spent a decade raising her younger siblings, and thinks it’s time to walk away from her family for good.

What did Reddit have to say?

Maybe it’s time to move in with mom instead?

Her parents need to start understanding that the baby isn’t her responsibility.

Perhaps she should cut her parents out of her decision making altogether.

She needs to find a way to focus on her studies without being too distracted.

She’s not a built-in babysitter, she’s a teenager with hopes and dreams she needs to start working towards.