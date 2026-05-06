The “Spicy” Secret: Why One Woman’s Career Choice Just Sparked a Massive Family Intervention

When you are transitioning into adulthood and need to support yourself, finding a way to make extra money can be very rewarding.

What would you do if you were making some extra money writing erotic content, but your mom found it and got very upset?

That is what happened to the young writer in this story, so she acknowledged that she needs to make sure her writing doesn’t get seen by her little sister, but she also thinks Mom overreacted.

Aita for “doing the devil’s work” to get extra money? I (19F) am still staying at home with my parents and sibling (F11) while I put myself through college because my parents can’t afford to.

This sounds like a wonderful situation.

I work and study part time to be able to achieve this. My parents have always been a little conservative but we get along well. Since I’m paying for myself through college and trying to save up for a place as well, I need all the money I can get.

Writing can be great, even if this segment of it is morally questionable.

I have loved writing since I was young and last year I got introduced to erotic fiction. I started writing my own material and getting paid for it. It became more of a hobby that I get paid for because I really enjoy writing it. I have my own room so I never really had a problem with privacy however my mother went into my room while I was at work and saw my material which I forgot to put in my drawer.

I can see how it would be shocking for Mom, but she is overreacting.

She called me at work and went ballistic telling me that I have a dirty mind and doing ‘the devil’s work’. I told her it’s just fiction and I get paid for it but she just did not want to hear that.

Taking care to ensure her younger sister doesn’t see it is important.

When I got home later that day she tried getting my father on her side but he did not want to get involved. She ended up calling me an jerk and saying what if my sister had been exposed to it. I have to admit,the thought of that had me thinking that I’m a jerk or not being more careful. AITA?

Mom definitely overreacted and treated her like a child, but at the same time, she needs to be careful with where she keeps this and respect her parents’ wishes, which she seems to be doing.

Let’s see what the people in the comments have to say about this situation.

There is no doubt that the writing should be kept hidden.

This commenter says Mom shouldn’t have been in her room.

11 seems WAY too young.

I wouldn’t go quite this far.

She needs to improve her security.

Both Mom and daughter could have handled this better.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a woman whose family was behind her career in the arts, but also thought she should make them things for free.