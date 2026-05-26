The Ultimate Career Nightmare: Exploited Professional Forced to Crawl Back to the Toxic Office That Burned Them Out

One and done.

That’s the way you have to live your life when it comes to certain things.

Bad relationships, annoying friends, and especially toxic jobs.

What I’m trying to say is that you don’t want to go back and give it another shot with these things, because it’s highly likely that nothing has changed and you’ll find yourself right back in the middle of a nasty situation again.

A person wrote the story below and talked about how someone from an old job got in touch with them…but they want to leave this company in the past.

Check out what they had to say about this.

My old toxic company is trying to get me back. “I got a very strange phone call today from my old job. I had left that toxic place about 8 months ago after they completely refused to give me any decent salary increase. The important thing is I found a new job at a much better company, and my salary increased by 120%.

These things happen…

Apparently, things have completely fallen apart there since I left, and they can’t find anyone to take over my old responsibilities. So now they’re calling me again, offering me a salary higher than my current one just to come back.

If you’re lucky enough to get out of a bad work environment, never go back!

Of course, I have absolutely no intention of going back. My current job is great, the culture is healthy, and I’m no longer stressed all the time. Honestly, the only thing I miss is being the go-to person there. I had the final say in all the tech decisions, and that kind of gave me an ego boost. So tell me, what’s the classiest way to tell them to leave me alone?”

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about an employee who was facing serious accusations before retirement, but luckily had security footage that proved his innocence.

Reddit users spoke up.

This person weighed in.

Another individual had a lot to say.

This Reddit user shared their thoughts.

Another reader spoke up.

And this Reddit user chimed in.

If you ever find yourself in a situation like this, the best thing you can do is RUN…

And don’t look back!

Because you can’t go back home, as they say, AND, if it wasn’t good in the first place, the second time around probably won’t be any better.

Sometimes, you have to run for the hills from a job and never look back!