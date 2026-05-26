May 26, 2026 at 1:21 am

The Ultimate Corporate Backfire: Highly Praised “Rockstar” Employee’s Whole Career Unravels During a Mandatory Competency Test

by Heide Lazaro

Team engaged in a collaborative office meeting, discussing ideas and planning strategies

Pexels/Reddit

Workplace recognition doesn’t always feel fair.

In this story, an employee feels jealous of a coworker who was charming and was everyone’s favorite.

However, this coworker struggled with basic tasks and relied on others for help.

So when a required test came around, the situation finally started to shift.

Read the full story below to find out more.

Karma to coworker

My coworker, whom I will call Jeanette, is incredibly charming.

She is not a hard worker and not very computer savvy.

I often have to give her guidance on basic stuff.

I think because of how charming she is, Jeanette is a favorite with many people.

These are people who do not rely on her.

This employee passed the competency test with flying colors.

For reference, at least three of us on the small team are disgusted by all the kudos she receives.

Last week, Jeanette failed a required competency test. She failed it twice.

I passed it with a 98 out of 100.

I did offer tips on how I prepared before her second attempt.

She thinks Jeanette finally met karma.

I cannot help but laugh at the karma.

I hope others will start to see Jeanette’s true colors.

I feel mean because I am often eaten up with jealousy, but a friend told me I was okay.

It was time for consequences to finally land. What do you all think?

This is common among workplaces. There is always that one favorite employee who gets away with everything because they are desirable.

But when competence and performance get tested, charm may not help them succeed anymore.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about an employee who figured out how to stop his manager from constantly stealing his phone charger.

Do you think her coworker got what she deserved? Let’s read the responses of other people.

Here’s some useful advice.

Screenshot 2026 05 25 at 12.29.19 PM The Ultimate Corporate Backfire: Highly Praised Rockstar Employee’s Whole Career Unravels During a Mandatory Competency Test

This person makes a valid point.

Screenshot 2026 05 25 at 12.30.15 PM The Ultimate Corporate Backfire: Highly Praised Rockstar Employee’s Whole Career Unravels During a Mandatory Competency Test

Here’s a good point, too.

Screenshot 2026 05 25 at 12.30.40 PM The Ultimate Corporate Backfire: Highly Praised Rockstar Employee’s Whole Career Unravels During a Mandatory Competency Test

This user shares their personal thoughts.

Screenshot 2026 05 25 at 12.31.00 PM The Ultimate Corporate Backfire: Highly Praised Rockstar Employee’s Whole Career Unravels During a Mandatory Competency Test

Don’t let jealousy eat you up, says this one.

Screenshot 2026 05 25 at 12.31.30 PM The Ultimate Corporate Backfire: Highly Praised Rockstar Employee’s Whole Career Unravels During a Mandatory Competency Test

Charm can open doors, but it doesn’t always pass the test.

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Author

Heide Lazaro

Heide Lazaro is a veteran human-interest writer and digital culture expert with over a decade of experience in editorial strategy. Specializing in lifestyle, social dynamics, and the internet's most compelling stories, Heide has authored and published more than 10 books online. Beyond her daily reporting, she is a dedicated motivational speaker who helps audiences connect through the power of storytelling. When she isn't sifting through the web's wildest real-life drama, Heide is an avid runner, painter, and novel-enthusiast fueled by a truly excellent cup of coffee.

Categories: Life & Drama, Workplace
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