The Ultimate ‘Facepalm’: The Internet is Cringing With This Woman Who Tried to ‘School’ a Neighbor Over Her Own Mistake

Things aren’t always what they seem. It’s cliche, but very true.

See why this person probably wishes she had listened before arguing.

AITA for almost towing my neighbors car. I’ve been a resident at my apartment complex for 2 almost 3 years now. I’ve had this parking spot since I got my car in November 2025 (4-5) months. I’ve been paying $40 a month for my spot. The past month or so I’ve had random cars parking in my spot.

She’s actually super nice about it.

I get up in the morning and take my partner to work. When I arrive home there’s someone in my spot. Usually I wait a min to see if anyone come out, let them know I pay for the spot. Worse case I honk until someone realizes that they are in the wrong place. I’ve been pretty nice about people being in my spot. I hate confrontation.

Today, she wasn’t having it.

But one day me and my partner planned a trip to go and see my family after my partner got off work. I went and picked them up and go home just to find another person in my spot (mind you it’s never the same car twice). I was a little irritated because I have two dogs and a whole house to pack into my car. The only other spots are far from my house and would be a hassle to walk back and forth too. So I look into my lease to see what to do about someone in my spot. Of course they recommend documentation of the vehicle and to just call the tow truck.

Then she gets a huge and unwelcome surprise.

I felt like a bad person towing someone’s car, but I pay for a spot I don’t get to use. The dude sees me and immediately starts yelling at me saying, “You couldn’t just park somewhere else… Why you being a Karen?” He was just spitting and spewing a bunch of rage. Dude wouldn’t let me say much. I told him the spot is on my lease. He kept saying no it’s on mine. I asked for the proof.

Everything is clearer now.

Luckily his girlfriend or whoever she was came to explain in a cool manner that out complex double-assigned spots. The girlfriend then explained that the complex said they were gonna tow my car but they didn’t. I can’t stop thinking about being called a Karen. I feel like I wasn’t in the wrong but still feel so guilty. AITA!?!?!

Here is what folks are saying.

This person seems gullible.

SO fishy.

Not some money. A bunch of money.

Wow. Cold. LOL

Yes, but it’s probably all the months.

Time to move!

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a man who became the neighborhood hero when he had 15 annoying cars towed.