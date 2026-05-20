The Unwelcome Guest: How an Unknown Neighbor’s Lazy Parking Choice Met with Instant, High-Impact Retaliation

Moving into a new home can come with unexpected conflicts.

The following story is about a man who discovered someone else had parked in his parking spot.

After waiting and confirming ownership through property rules, he had the vehicle towed.

The situation escalated when neighbors confronted him, and tensions in the building ensued.

Read the full story below for all the details.

AITAH to Tow my neighbor’s car I just moved into a new condo I bought this weekend. I realized my parking spot was taken when I got there at night. I waited for a few hours as I unloaded my stuff. It was still there after I was done. I decided to get it towed per the property manager.

A neighbor called out this man, complaining about the tow.

Neighbor A saw the tow truck come and went outside saying he knew the owner. He went to the unit to alert them, but they weren’t home. The tow driver verified that I owned the spot and proceeded with the tow. Neighbor A was upset and told me, “I’ve lived here for years, and I’ve never seen this. That’s crazy, one tenant towing another tenant.”

The neighbor whose car got towed started banging on his door.

Neighbor B (who lives downstairs) came back around 11pm and started banging on my door loudly. I knew it could be because of the tow. I didn’t open the door because I sensed tension and just asked who it was. He didn’t respond and kept banging.

They talked through the door.

After about 5 minutes, he finally said something like: “I’m your neighbor. You towed my car. You should’ve parked next to it.” I said I didn’t know it was his. We talked through the door so it wasn’t very audible. He eventually left.

Now, he’s wondering how to make peace with his neighbor.

At this point, I feel bad about this. Based on HOA rules, towing is the remedy when others park in the wrong spot. I honestly don’t know anybody in the community to check whose car it was. Please help me figure out what to do to make peace with my neighbor.

He had no way of knowing whose car it was, so what he did was understandable.

Unless you’re the car owner and you found out your car was towed. Lol!

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about an apartment tenant who is being called petty for blocking her parking space with trash cans.

Let’s find out what others have to say about this.

This person makes a valid point.

Indeed, right?

Not your fault, says this user.

This one makes sense, too.

Finally, people are saying the same thing.

Nothing says “welcome to the neighborhood” quite like a stolen parking space.