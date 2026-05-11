May 11, 2026 at 12:45 am

This Dog’s Ears Got “Stuck” After Wearing a Cone, and People Can’t Stop Laughing

by Matthew Gilligan

dog with funny ears

TikTok/@sardine.sadie

Remember that old urban legend that told us if someone makes an ugly face and another person slaps them on the back, it’ll be permanent?

Well, I guess that logic also kind of spills over into the animal world.

In this case, a dog named Sadie’s cone caused her ears to stand straight up after the device was removed from her neck.

dog with funny ears

TikTok/@sardine.sadie

The video’s text overlay reads, “Throwback to when Sadie’s ears got stuck like this after wearing a cone.”

And these adorable ears were literally standing straight up in the air!

dog with funny ears

TikTok/@sardine.sadie

Well, it didn’t seem to bother Sadie much, and viewers sure got a kick out of it!

The video’s caption reads, “Humbling experience.”

dog with funny ears

TikTok/@sardine.sadie

Check out the video.

@sardine.sadie

humbling experience #rescuedog #staffy #dogmom #fyp #pitty

♬ original sound – goldenbiscuit.tx

TikTokkers shared their thoughts.

This person shared a photo.

Screenshot 2026 03 15 at 8.47.18 AM This Dog’s Ears Got “Stuck” After Wearing a Cone, and People Can’t Stop Laughing

This viewer chimed in.

Screenshot 2026 03 15 at 8.47.28 AM This Dog’s Ears Got “Stuck” After Wearing a Cone, and People Can’t Stop Laughing

And another TikTok user had a hot take about this.

Screenshot 2026 03 15 at 8.47.50 AM This Dog’s Ears Got “Stuck” After Wearing a Cone, and People Can’t Stop Laughing

Well, this is a pretty interesting look!

If you enjoyed this post, check out this story about a man who was so upset about dog messes in his yard that he involved the whole neighborhood in the solution.

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