This Dog’s Ears Got “Stuck” After Wearing a Cone, and People Can’t Stop Laughing

Remember that old urban legend that told us if someone makes an ugly face and another person slaps them on the back, it’ll be permanent?

Well, I guess that logic also kind of spills over into the animal world.

In this case, a dog named Sadie’s cone caused her ears to stand straight up after the device was removed from her neck.

The video’s text overlay reads, “Throwback to when Sadie’s ears got stuck like this after wearing a cone.”

And these adorable ears were literally standing straight up in the air!

Well, it didn’t seem to bother Sadie much, and viewers sure got a kick out of it!

The video’s caption reads, “Humbling experience.”

Check out the video.

TikTokkers shared their thoughts.

This person shared a photo.

This viewer chimed in.

And another TikTok user had a hot take about this.

Well, this is a pretty interesting look!

If you enjoyed this post, check out this story about a man who was so upset about dog messes in his yard that he involved the whole neighborhood in the solution.