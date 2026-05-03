“We Need You Right Where You Are”: Why “Indispensable” Is the Scariest Word You Can Hear From Your Manager

What can start out as a dream job can quickly turn into the opposite.

What would you do if you realized there was no more upward mobility at your work? One guy recently expressed his concerns about this with Reddit. Here’s what he said.

It’s stupid to not give raises

I have a remote data science job that pays about ~110k.

I haven’t gotten a raise in 3 years.

I also despise my manager who likes to play manipulative games and pawn his work onto others and has a bunch of hidden agendas.

Well that seems like more of a problem than the raise.

My moral is so low at this job.

My productivity is like 1/4 of what it could be.

If they had given me a 20% raise or a promotion, I would be doing a lot more work and actually try to make my manager look good.

This seems to be the case for many workers like this.

It’s stupid for the leaders not to give me a raise as the time I’m wasting and being counterproductive is costing them way more.

The only thing good about this job is it lets me work remotely outside of the USA, so I spent a few months living in Thailand, Singapore, Malaysia, and Philippines.

I’m trying not to stay too long in this job as it can be bad for my long term career, it’s not even a big name company.

This seems to be a tale as old as time, unfortunately. Let’s see how the Reddit community weighed in on this one.

The comments immediately provided unanimous support.



One person put it into perspective.



Another could relate all too well.



Someone did however caution him.



And another took the opportunity to vent.



This guy knows how to act his wage.

If you liked this post, check out this story about a man whose managers refused to tell the staff he quit, so he figured he’d do it himself.