Wedding War: Why a Simple Birthday Trip Just Cost This Woman a Friendship

Sometimes relationships with friends can get tricky especially when major events overlap!

This woman shares how she didn’t want to go to a friend’s bachelorette party because of her own birthday and how things got bitter.

Check out the full story.

WIBTAH if I don’t attend my friend’s bachelorette party? Being intentionally vague in this post, as I don’t want to make an already awkward situation worse if she finds this. I am a bridesmaid in my friend’s wedding, one of I believe 6.

This is where everything gets tricky…

She told me about a month ago when her bachelorette would be – it coincides with my birthday (her bachelorette trip is Thursday – Sunday, and my birthday is on the Friday during that trip). She knows when my birthday is, but said that she had decided on this weekend because it was good for her and her future sister in law, who has a difficult schedule. I was a little put off, as I wasn’t really keen on spending my birthday with a bunch of people I don’t really know (we’re old high school friends, and most of her bachelorette party are her college friends, who I’ve met, but am not close to), but I couldn’t say no as I really didn’t have any other plans for my birthday at the time.

UH OH…

Fast-forward to now, she sent the official notice out to everyone she’s inviting to the trip, about 10 people. When I mentioned this to my parents offhandedly, they told me that they had booked a surprise trip for my birthday, on that exact weekend, and that it was non-refundable (flights, hotel, etc.) This wasn’t their fault; I am very close to my parents, and had told them a while ago (before my friend told me about her bachelorette) that I wasn’t doing anything for my birthday this year. I completely forgot to mention it to them when she had initially told me about the party dates, because I hadn’t expected them to plan anything except maybe a dinner, which I figured could always be moved to another date.

Things got worse…

My parents were trying to do a nice thing, and figured they would surprise me with it a little closer to the date of the trip, but obviously had to tell me early because of this. When I told my friend about the coinciding trip, she was extremely disappointed, and now I feel that things are awkward between us. I honestly didn’t expect her to be quite so put out, as she still has 8 other people to celebrate with.

She’s confused about the whole thing!

I also don’t feel like I can turn my parents down, as they’ve spent money on this trip already, and can’t get it back. WIBTAH if I don’t go on her bachelorette trip?

YIKES! That sounds like a tricky situation!

Why doesn’t she talk it out with her friend and find a middle ground?

Let’s find out what people on Reddit think about this one.

This user thinks this girl isn’t at fault here for not going to the bachelorette.

This user wants this girl to enjoy her birthday trip!

That’s right! This user knows this friend will get over it eventually.

This user knows such trips are a huge commitment!

This user knows this isn’t a huge deal!

Somebody seems to be overthinking the situation.

If you enjoyed this post, check out this story about a woman whose ex-friends told her the harsh truth about why they were no longer close.