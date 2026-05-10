When Her Dad Refused to Bond With His Grandkids, This Woman Used the One Sentence She Knew Would Hurt Him Most

Imagine being all grown up with kids, but your dad is remarried with young kids of his own. Would you be upset if he prioritized spending time with your half siblings instead of getting to know his grandkids?

In this story, one woman is in this situation, and she is very upset about it. In fact, the situation made her compare her dad to his dad, and he sure didn’t like that!

Let’s read all about it.

AITA for telling my dad he chose his second family just like his dad did? My parents had me at a young age. I am now almost 29 and my parents are both in their mid-late 40s. Growing up I saw my Granddad (my dad’s dad) a lot but now me and my siblings don’t exist to him and he hasn’t spoken to my dad in years. He doesn’t even know he is a great granddad. My Granddad remarried and pay’s more attention to the kids from that relationship and their kids.

Her dad hasn’t made time for her recently.

My parents split when I was 12. It was hard but we got through it and up until recently I had a great relationship with my dad. The last time I saw my dad was 2 day’s before my daughter’s birthday back in March. He made the surprise trip with my half siblings and his girlfriend. Now I don’t expect him to drop everything because I live 2 hours away, but I was visiting my home town for 2 weeks in August, whilst dog sitting for my mum. But he was always too busy with my half siblings to even visit for half an hour. He doesn’t even text or call and he doesn’t reply if I do so I gave up.

She told her dad how she really feels.

I think what pushed me over the edge is that they can travel 4-6 hours to another country for a day out almost every other weekend, but won’t travel 2 to see his Granddaughter? So I snapped and told him this is how it started with his dad. He was around for his grandchildren then just stopped and focused on his second family and for someone who said he wouldn’t be like his dad he sure is acting like him. My dad’s girlfriend piped up and said I got my dad when I was younger and why can’t my half siblings get him now.

She corrected the girlfriend’s logic.

I told her it’s not about me it’s about my daughter knowing her granddad as he is the only person she doesn’t know. At that point she called me a jerk for trying to ruin my half siblings childhood. Just to add my dad lives with his girlfriend and half siblings so it’s not like he only gets to see them every other weekend or every weekend. So AITA?

This is why divorce and second families are such a bad idea. Her dad should be focused on his kids and grandkids not a girlfriend and second round of kids that are probably about the same age as his grandkids.

Let’s see how Reddit responded to this situation.

This person has a similar dad.

Another person has a dad who is just like this.

The girlfriend’s logic is clearly illogical.

I assume this person is talking about the girlfriend.

Another person thinks the girlfriend is clearly the problem.

He chose his second family over his grandkids, and that’s not okay.