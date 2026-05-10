Why One Sister Stopped Paying for Her Brother’s Gas After He Refused to Follow This Simple Rule

Dealing with siblings is always annoying because they just don’t listen!

This girl shares how she kept filling the gas because her brother would drain it every time.

Check out the full story.

AITAH for not filling gas when the car was close to empty? Got my license three weeks ago, and since then my mom has said I’m responsible for driving my sister (15F) and me (16F) to and from school. We leave at 7:45am while my mom leaves for work at 8:30am. Last week I put $30 in the car and it got us a little over half a tank.

This is where it gets bad!

I only worked twice that week, but on one of those days my mom told me my unemployed older brother (18M) would be taking the car and dropping me off. When he picked me up after my shift I didn’t check the gas, but the next morning before school I saw it was down to about a quarter tank. I complained to my mom and she admitted he burns gas really fast, so she reimbursed me $15. By Monday morning we barely had enough gas to reach a gas station, even though my brother had told me the night before there was “plenty.” I usually don’t drive on weekends, so it definitely wasn’t me.

UH OH…

I filled it again with another $30 and texted my mom saying we had filled up and that my brother needed to stop driving around unnecessarily. When I got to school (late because we had to stop for gas), she texted me saying “you don’t have to use the car, I can just drive you if gas is too expensive.” I replied that gas prices weren’t the issue, it’s the principle that I’m the only one paying even though my brother uses the car way more. I only drive to school and work. She responded that I couldn’t use the car for work that day because my brother needed it to take my younger sister to an appointment, but not to worry about gas because she told him he wasn’t allowed to drive anywhere else.

That’s INSANE!

I told her that was fine but honestly it was laughable to think he wouldn’t drive around. She called me and started yelling that she couldn’t deal with this conversation right now and that if I was so mad I could just take the car and she’d Uber my sister. But the issue isn’t me using the car, it’s the wasted gas. My brother ended up dropping me off at work, and when he picked me up the gas light was already yellow with about 30 km left. The next morning I drove to school and back and purposely didn’t fill it up since there was still enough to reach a gas station. Later my brother went to drive somewhere and came inside asking why the car had no gas.

She felt exploited!

My mom called me down and yelled at me for leaving it on red. I showed her photos with timestamps of the gas when I got home from school and when he picked me up from work, but she still insisted I should have filled it. I was never paid back for the gas that got used. My brother doesn’t have a job and any money he gets from my mom goes to Zyns. I’m now refusing to pay for gas because he keeps wasting it and my mom doesn’t hold him accountable.

Now she’s not sure what to do about it.

Now my mom insists I should pay since she has to drive us to school and take me to work. My sister is annoyed because we have to bus home now, and mornings with my mom are miserable. She says I should just put some of my paycheck toward gas, but I feel like if I fill it again it’ll just get wasted. Should I just pay for the gas?

YIKES! That sounds a bit annoying!

Why can’t they pitch in for gas when everyone’s using the vehicle?

Let’s find out what people on Reddit think about this one.

This user knows there has to be a way around this situation.

That’s right! This user suggests not paying for the brother.

This user has a great suggestion for this girl.

This user knows how to navigate through this!

This user suggests using the bus instead!

Somebody needs to take a stand right away!

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a woman who is refusing to loan her car to family anymore after they started acting like they owned it.