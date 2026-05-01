Widow Inherits All Of Her Late Husband’s Money And Possessions, But Her Sister-In-Law Thinks She Should Share The Money With Her Nieces And Nephews

What would you do if your spouse tragically died at a young age, leaving everything to you, but his sister thought you should share the inheritance with her kids? Would you do it, or would you refuse?

In this story, one widow is in this exact situation, and she’s not only grieving but really frustrated with her sister-in-law’s request. She’s honestly not sure what to do.

Let’s read all about it.

WIBTA not dishing out late husband’s money to nieces and nephews? Long story short my husband of 10 years passed away 3 months ago at the age of 45. I am beyond crestfallen. We are (were) childfree by choice. We worked hard, traveled, and got involved in community volunteering. I was so happy with my life.

She inherited everything.

Husband left no will so local laws dictate everything comes to me as his widow. Now SIL making enquiries about his will and whether late husband left anything to his nieces and nephews. He never communicated any such instruction to me. Late husband did not have particularly close relationship with his family other than texting and seeing them a handful of times a year. SIL visited our house maybe twice in 12 years. I am being made to feel like I should give her some of his money for her children.

She actually needs the money.

While I see it would be a nice thing to do I am grieveing and have sole responsibility for our house expenses now. I can manage financially but will probably have to sell our martial home which crushes me further. The life I dreamt of has been stolen from me and I have no idea about the future anymore. WIBTA if I don’t give her money?

There’s one more thing that annoys her about the SIL.

Should add for context that we were appointed legal guardians of her children should the worst happen long before my husband’s death by text message and she has never asked me if I’m ok with it or have any questions. It felt it very entitled and seen as we must have lots of money because we don’t have children ourselves (which isn’t the case). She never discussed whether I was ok with this or allowed me the opportunity to ask questions about how the kids were to be raised or financial provision for them.

She’s not sure what to do.

Now I am on my own I don’t know how to navigate this. I don’t want to be legal guardian to her children and I don’t like being made to feel like I should give up my husband’s estate to her kids. They are her kids and will inherit from grandparents etc. Sorry for the long and disordered post. What do I do here?

What a tragic situation! The SIL is only making it worse.

Let’s see how Reddit responded.

“No” is a complete sentence.

Here’s a good suggestion of what to say to the sister-in-law.

The law is on her side.

It’s her money now!

Her sister-in-law needs to back off!

If you enjoyed this post, check out this story about a woman who refused to let her parents stay in her small apartment after they spent over $10K coming to visit.