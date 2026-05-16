Woman Asks Brother-in-Law to Move Out After Creepy Candlelit Rituals Cause Tension at Home

Living with other people always works better when everyone follows the same basic rules, especially the ones that keep the house from feeling weird.

One woman had already opened her home to her boyfriend’s sibling after his divorce left him struggling, and for months she tried to be patient while he contributed nothing to bills or rent.

The one thing she asked in return was simple: no practicing dark arts in the house.

He agreed, and she thought that was the end of it… until strange smells coming from his room made her suspicious.

Now that the trust was broken for good, she wanted him out — but it put her boyfriend in a tough position.

Keep reading for the full story.

AITA for wanting my bro-in-law to move out? I (F27) have been living with my boyfriend (M28). His brother (M35) moved in with us and hasn’t contributed anything for rent or bills since being here for several months due to falling on rough times after a messy divorce.

He also had another habit she found especially troubling,

He has a history of practicing dark arts and was explicitly asked to not do that here. I made it clear that I don’t judge people who do that sort of thing, but I’m just not comfortable with it in my house. He agreed he wouldn’t practice.

But she soon learned her BIL wasn’t interested in following through on his word.

Months pass and I begin smelling candle wax from his room. One day when he wasn’t home, I decided to crack open his bedroom door. I saw what appeared to be a love-binding spell setup with candles lit, and pictures of his ex. I was shocked. He ignored our previous agreement.

Besides the obvious safety hazard, she had a real problem with the way her BIL was acting, so she enlisted her boyfriend to help get through to him.

Not to mention the potential fire hazard that he is causing in the house. I told my bf about it and he agreed that it should be addressed. He talked to his brother about it and his brother simply agreed he wouldn’t do it again.

But now she doesn’t trust him, and wants him out for good.

However, given that his word alone wasn’t enough the first time, I’m not taking his word for it again. I told my bf I’m going to ask his brother to move out.

She knows she isn’t totally blameless, but she still ultimately feels that she’s doing the right thing.

I know I was wrong in peeking into the brother’s room, but I feel disrespected, uncomfortable, and honestly a little creeped out in my own home. AITA for wanting to ask my brother-in-law to move out?

It sort of sounds like these people should have never lived together in the first place.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a young woman who didn’t expect closing her door to study to lead to a sibling blowout.

What did Reddit have to say about all this?

This commenter feels there’s more than enough blame to go around.

On the other hand, this user agrees her BIL can’t be trusted.

She may have had the right idea, but her execution was a bit questionable.

Snooping is always wrong in this commenter’s eyes.

The internet had plenty of opinions about whether she crossed the line by opening his bedroom door, but almost everyone agreed the living situation had already become unsustainable.

She opened her home to someone struggling after a divorce, asked for one very clear boundary, and then discovered he ignored it while contributing nothing financially in return.

If she felt uncomfortable by his habits, then that’s her prerogative, but it doesn’t make the situation any less awkward to address for her boyfriend.

Turns out, the only thing this BIL really manifested was an awkward move-out conversation.