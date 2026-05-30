May 30, 2026 at 2:22 pm

Tired of Her Nosy Coworkers, an Office Worker Launched a Brilliant ‘Sting Operation’ to Expose the Office Snitch

by Heide Lazaro

Female employees chatting in the office

Pexels

Office gossip can spread faster than actual work updates, and it can also be really annoying.

The following story is about a woman who became frustrated with coworkers constantly prying into her personal life and spreading rumors around the company.

So she came up with a genius idea to find out who the office “talker” really was.

Let’s take a closer look!

I lied to see who talks to who

I work in a small team of 10, but the whole company here has around 260 people.

I’ve been here for a year now, and I can say everyone knows someone.

It’s annoying, really.

Sometimes, you hear nasty things that cannot be true.

This employee came up with a clever idea.

So I decided to find the “talker” or “talkers” in my team by telling one coworker that I found my ex with another woman.

It’s not true, but it fit into our conversation.

Now, she’s waiting for the gossip to get twisted and come back to her.

He always asks why there is no man in the house I bought with my money and decorated the way I want, so this seemed to catch two flies at once.

He finally stopped with the “why no man” crap.

Let’s see how this lie gets twisted until I hear it back. Hehe.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a customer who tried to force an off-the-clock employee to get back to work.

Let’s check out the comments of other people on Reddit to this story.

This person did the same thing before.

Screenshot 2026 05 11 at 5.31.13 PM Tired of Her Nosy Coworkers, an Office Worker Launched a Brilliant Sting Operation to Expose the Office Snitch

Knowledge is power, says this person.

Screenshot 2026 05 11 at 5.31.38 PM Tired of Her Nosy Coworkers, an Office Worker Launched a Brilliant Sting Operation to Expose the Office Snitch

Here’s a good piece of advice.

Screenshot 2026 05 11 at 5.31.57 PM Tired of Her Nosy Coworkers, an Office Worker Launched a Brilliant Sting Operation to Expose the Office Snitch

Another person chimes in.

Screenshot 2026 05 11 at 5.32.19 PM Tired of Her Nosy Coworkers, an Office Worker Launched a Brilliant Sting Operation to Expose the Office Snitch

Finally, this person makes a valid point.

Screenshot 2026 05 11 at 5.32.42 PM Tired of Her Nosy Coworkers, an Office Worker Launched a Brilliant Sting Operation to Expose the Office Snitch

Nothing reveals gossip faster than giving the office a fake plot twist.

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News Add us as a preferred source on Google

Author

Heide Lazaro

Heide Lazaro is a veteran human-interest writer and digital culture expert with over a decade of experience in editorial strategy. Specializing in lifestyle, social dynamics, and the internet's most compelling stories, Heide has authored and published more than 10 books online. Beyond her daily reporting, she is a dedicated motivational speaker who helps audiences connect through the power of storytelling. When she isn't sifting through the web's wildest real-life drama, Heide is an avid runner, painter, and novel-enthusiast fueled by a truly excellent cup of coffee.

Categories: Life & Drama, Workplace
Tags: · , , , , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2026 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter · Contact · About · Standards & Ethics · Corrections Policy

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter