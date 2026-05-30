Tired of Her Nosy Coworkers, an Office Worker Launched a Brilliant ‘Sting Operation’ to Expose the Office Snitch

Office gossip can spread faster than actual work updates, and it can also be really annoying.

The following story is about a woman who became frustrated with coworkers constantly prying into her personal life and spreading rumors around the company.

So she came up with a genius idea to find out who the office “talker” really was.

Let’s take a closer look!

I lied to see who talks to who I work in a small team of 10, but the whole company here has around 260 people. I’ve been here for a year now, and I can say everyone knows someone. It’s annoying, really. Sometimes, you hear nasty things that cannot be true.

This employee came up with a clever idea.

So I decided to find the “talker” or “talkers” in my team by telling one coworker that I found my ex with another woman. It’s not true, but it fit into our conversation.

Now, she’s waiting for the gossip to get twisted and come back to her.

He always asks why there is no man in the house I bought with my money and decorated the way I want, so this seemed to catch two flies at once. He finally stopped with the “why no man” crap. Let’s see how this lie gets twisted until I hear it back. Hehe.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a customer who tried to force an off-the-clock employee to get back to work.

Let’s check out the comments of other people on Reddit to this story.

This person did the same thing before.

Knowledge is power, says this person.

Here’s a good piece of advice.

Another person chimes in.

Finally, this person makes a valid point.

Nothing reveals gossip faster than giving the office a fake plot twist.