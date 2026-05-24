Woman Insists She Wants Her Husband Out of the House When She Gets Home, Sparking a Bitter Debate Over Marital Space

Dating someone is much different than marriage, because when you’re married, things you didn’t have any idea would be problems suddenly become problems.

Imagine getting home from work and your spouse is already there. Would you be happy to see them or annoyed at their presence wishing you could have the house to yourself for awhile?

In this story, one woman feels the second way, and her husband is really, really annoyed about it. He works more than she does but gets home earlier than she does, so to his wife, it seems like he’s always there.

Now, he’s wondering if he’s overreacting to her request for him to work overtime so he’s out of the house more. Let’s read the whole story to decide.

AIO overreacting, my wife says I should work more overtime so she has more time to herself at home. She works Monday to Friday from 9 to 4 as a medical assistant at a small doctor’s office where she deals with patients 3 days a week (the doctor doesn’t work there Thursday or Friday). I work at one of the main USPS branches in the state as a VMF clerk, Monday to Thursday from 5am to 3:30pm, Friday and Saturday from 5am to 1:30pm. So to me it’s a what the hell sort of thing. I work way more hours, but she’s mad that I’m home when she gets back and she has no alone time.

Here’s some more context about where they live.

I used to do Uber and was out by the time she got home. But our place is big, an apartment we just moved to, 1400 square feet, two floors, and since have always had different schedules we have different rooms. Mine is on the main level and she’s almost always watching shows in her room anyway. Am I really the bad guy here just because I get home first?

He’s even planning for the future.

Her commute is much longer, but that’s not my fault and I work more and make more, too. On top of that I give her 100% of my regular pay, I keep the money from my overtime hours to invest for retirement. I’m older than her, she’s 39 in January, I’m 53 at the end of this month. So as to not be a burden later on I am putting away my overtime in a 401K through USPS (TSP) which has a 5% match, I also have my pension fund, Social Security, a brokerage account, and a Roth IRA. By the time I retire if I keep this job the full 20 years I plan to I should have just over $2 million banked from the investment accounts.

It sounds like he plans to take up a hobby to humor her.

That’s another thing, maybe because she’s younger, she thinks I should just put all of my pay into the monthly pile and let the chips fall where they do when I retire which would mean like $2,000 a month between Social Security and the pension fund. That’s not enough by a long shot. I mean I could go do Uber on my ONE day off a week, and I am going to start riding again every day after work at the trails which will put me home well after she gets back, but I don’t feel like I should have to. What do you think?

What is his wife’s problem? It’s pretty rude of her to want him out of the house so she can be alone. It might even be suspicious.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a teen girl who went above and beyond for a friend, only to be berated about not spending enough money on a gift.

Let’s see what Reddit recommends.

She might be a gold digger.

It does seem odd.

I completely agree with this comment.

I was wondering the same thing.

This doesn’t sound like a healthy or normal marriage. I wonder why she even married him because she clearly doesn’t seem to want to spend time with him.

What would she do at home by herself if her husband wasn’t there? That’s what he should be wondering. Is she having an affair, or does she simply not like his presence? Either way, it’s a problem.

While I can understand couples needing time by themselves, her request seems excessive. It doesn’t sound like he’s bothering her when she’s home. If she wants to be alone she can go to her room.

Which, it’s pretty weird that they have their own rooms and on separate floors.

Maybe they need marriage counseling or maybe they should get divorced. Either way, I don’t think he should humor his wife’s request.