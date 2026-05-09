Woman Keeps Parking in Family Spaces Despite Not Having Children, and Her Partner Thinks It’s Wrong

Would it bother you if you were dating someone who parked in parking spots intended for families with small children even though they don’t have any children?

In this story, one man is in this situation, and he is very bothered by it. In fact, he decided to call out his girlfriend, but now she’s mad at him.

Was he overreacting? Let’s read all about it to decide.

AIO for raising it with my SO that I don’t agree with her frequent use of parentchild parking spaces at supermarkets Am I overreacting, I brought it up as she just did it again she doesn’t have a child and openly dislikes parents and children, I think due to her own issues in childhood. My point to her is that it’s a moral issue and a conscious choice to do it there’s plenty of other spaces available and I called it an ick which I wouldn’t say is an overstatement. I made the point that it’s no different to littering and choosing to do something morally unjust.

His SO responded by pointed out his flaws.

Obviously this has gotten her back up and she’s responded with how I frequently do things that she sees as an ick. And I responded that it’s her job to raise that with me at the time and not hold it in until it suits her to combat something I have I have an issue with. We left it on a pretty tense silence when she left for work. I just want to be able to communicate it to her and her take ownership without me overreacting so do you think I have done or should I just leave it there and get over it ?

She really shouldn’t be parking in parking spots that are intended for families with small children. Was he wrong to call her out on it?

Let’s see what Reddit has to say.

This person ended a relationship with someone for a similar reason.

Another person is on his side.

Here’s a vote for ending the relationship.

Another person thinks breaking up with her would be the right thing to do.

This argument doesn’t bode well for the future of their relationship.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a cashier who was on break when she was physically dragged back to the register by a customer.