Woman Refuses to MC Former Friend’s Wedding for Free After Being Asked to Work Without Pay

It’s pretty incredible how entitled people can be sometimes.

They ask the world of people…and then they don’t get anything in return.

In this story, a woman talked about a former friend of hers who is asking her to go above and beyond the call of duty…without any compensation.

Read on and get all the details below.

WIBTA if I didn’t work a wedding if I am not being paid? “I (24f) had a friend Sarah Anne (22f). Our friendship was brief but while we were friends she got engaged. Now here’s a little timeline: we met in March she got engaged in June. In October I got a boyfriend. The wedding is this coming up June. She does not know my boyfriend, but invited him by name and sends him an invite. In December she calls me and asks me to MC her wedding, and I tell her I need more information on what she wants me to do. She wants me to make all the announcements, tell people where to sit, tell people where to get food, announce photos, the whole Shazam.

Well…

I remind her I’ve never done anything like that before and she says she wants me to be a part of the wedding because she feels bad I am not a bridesmaid. January starts and she completely ghosts me. I had not heard from her until last week (late March 2026). My friend was hanging out with her and I tagged along. I inform her me and the boy broke up to which she responds “just RSVP him No”. Then I told her what happened which I won’t get into detail but it was pretty darn bad and she said “at the end of the day he can see you as just a body” which really hurt and did end our friendship. Today she informed me she still plans on me MCing and not to think about bringing a guest because I did not get a +1 the man was invited separately.

This woman is delusional!

I asked her what I will be paid for this service, and she stated I will not get paid because I am a guest. I am not her friend and had no intentions on going to her wedding anymore, but also her demands would have me working the whole thing. I am trying to handle this as easy going as possible because we are both bridesmaids in a different wedding a month after hers. So I was willing if I got paid or honestly if I could just bring a friend considering I do not know anyone who is going except for 1 girl who is a bridesmaid (the bride of the other wedding) and I do not even have a relationship with the bride. WIBTAH if I told her to either pay me or get someone else? For clarification I am a trivia and bingo host which is why she asked me to do this job specifically.”

Reddit users reacted to this story.

This person offered some advice.

Another reader said she’s NTA.

This Reddit user spoke up.

Another individual shared their thoughts.

And this reader had a lot to say.

This woman sounds like a bit of a Bridezilla.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a bride who was shocked to find her mother’s reception seat taken by a stranger who refused to move.