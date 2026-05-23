A Delivery Driver Complaint Over a Driveway Is Causing Tension Between Neighbors

Living close to rude neighbors can easily create unexpected conflicts.

The following story is about a woman who faced repeated complaints from her neighbor about delivery drivers briefly stepping onto her driveway.

Despite having clear instructions not to use the space and not using it themselves, the neighbor kept leaving unfriendly messages.

They also threatened to escalate the issue even if it wasn’t really an issue at all!

Now, she is wondering if she is wrong for not doing enough about it. Have you experienced this kind of situation?

Read the full story below for all the details.

AITA for not controlling where delivery drivers walk near my neighbor’s driveway? I live in a townhouse where each unit has its own driveway. The layout is two driveways directly next to each other with no divider. It is like side-by-side parking spots. To reach our front door, someone might naturally step slightly across the edge of her driveway depending on where they park.

This woman clearly instructs delivery drivers to leave her orders at her door.

Over the past few months, my neighbor has repeatedly complained. Delivery drivers sometimes step onto or briefly walk across her driveway while coming to our door. This includes Amazon and food delivery drivers. We have clear delivery instructions to leave packages at our door. We obviously cannot control how individual drivers choose to walk or approach the house.

Her neighbor started leaving unfriendly messages on the doorbell camera.

Instead of speaking to us directly, she has been standing in front of our doorbell camera and leaving messages. She says things like we need to make sure delivery drivers do not use her driveway and that she will escalate to the HOA if it continues. In one instance, she also made a comment about how she “paid a lot of money to own her house.” She said that renters like us are being disrespectful.

She hasn’t responded to the neighbor’s messages.

For context, we do not walk on her driveway ourselves. We do not tell guests to do so. We have never blocked her driveway. Her own guests and even her dog have occasionally come onto our driveway and yard. We have ignored this. We have not responded to her messages and have continued using our property normally.

Now she’s wondering whether the delivery drivers’ walking behavior was really unreasonable.

At this point, I feel like her expectations are unrealistic, but I also want to make sure we are not missing something. AITA for not doing more to control delivery driver behavior near her driveway?

Can you really control other people’s movements, especially delivery drivers who simply come and go? Seems absurd, right?

If you enjoyed this post, check out this story about a man who was so upset about dog messes in his yard that he involved the whole neighborhood in the solution.

Let’s find out what others have to say about this on Reddit.

She is being ridiculous, says this person.

This person makes a valid point.

This user offers some suggestions.

Another person chimes in.

Finally, short and simple.

You can’t expect everyone to follow your rules, especially if it involves an invisible barrier.