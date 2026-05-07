“Zero Respect”: Why This Apartment Maintenance Crew is Under Fire

Imagine seeing a deceased neighbor’s belongings piled up outside by a trash bin. We’re talking personal and private belongings. Would you mind your own business or complain to the landlord?

In this story, one renter is in this exact situation, and they’re leaning towards talking to the landlord. Keep reading to see if you think that’s the right thing to do.

AIO? My neighbour died and our landlord dumped all of her stuff outside her front door. I moved into a new place fairly recently. One of the apartments has always seemed empty, and when I first moved in, two of the other neighbours mentioned that an old lady had lived there, but they hadn’t seen her at all recently. The neighbours are almost exclusively quite strange, older, single men, and I guess it hadn’t occurred to any of them to do a wellness check, or knock on the door or something. I never knew this lady, and she seemed to have not been seen for a few weeks by this point. Our parts of the property are entirely separate, but I could see her stuff in the window from mine, and nothing was ever moved, nor did any lights ever go on.

I guess someone finally did a wellness check.

Last week, I saw the light was on inside, and figured somebody must have finally gone in. Today, a few of the landlords maintenance guys showed up, and were going back and forth in and out of the apartment. She had passed (seemingly a while ago), and they were emptying the flat. They’ve cleared it all of stuff…and placed all of this dead lady’s belongings outside her front door. Not in a hallway, outside, on our front driveway, just piled all around her door and the bins.

OP thinks this pile is disrespectful.

Everything is in full view and accessible to anybody walking past (we live on a main road) and there is EVERYTHING out there. This includes framed photos of her and her family, pulled out drawers still filled with stuff, and A BOX OF MEDICINE. It seems to be mostly boxes of pills and liquid painkiller type medicine. I can’t help but feel that this is wildly disrespectful, even if they do need to clear out her rooms to move in another tenant. We do have multiple enormous communal bins, but for whatever reason, the stuff is just outside.

OP isn’t sure what to do.

I don’t know why, but the pictures feel exceptionally disrespectful to me. The medicine is just outright stupid, and the entire pile will probably attract randoms to try and pick through it. I feel very sad for this lady. AIO? I can’t help but feel that a lot of the items should have been dealt with more sensitively. I’m half considering complaining to the landlord.

The landlord probably knows and doesn’t care.

Let’s see what Reddit suggests.

This person would complain.

Another person agrees that it’s disrespectful.

One person has a theory.

Another person shares what they would do.

This is not how you should handle someone’s belongings!

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a tenant who is facing a huge bill after running the air conditioner 24/7.