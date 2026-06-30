A College Student Was Accused Of Her Friend Hitting A Neighbor’s Car, And The Argument Spiraled Out Of Control

Imagine living in a house with some roommates where you have just enough room in your driveway for all of your cars and rarely need to use the public street parking, but your other neighbors aren’t so lucky and often need to use the street parking for their cars.

What would you do if your neighbors kept accusing you of parking in their “spot” when you’re not and accused you of hitting their car when you didn’t?

In this story, one college student is in this situation, and she’s regretting the way she handled it when an angry couple came to her door yelling at her and her roommate.

Keep reading to see if you think she handled the situation poorly or if her reaction was justified.

Lady obsessed with public parking I recently moved into a house downtown in a smallish city. We are one of the only houses on the street to have our own driveway. Most people have to use public, non assigned free street parking. However, my driveway will only fit 3 cars ( me and my two roommates). So if we have guests they have to use street parking. To preface the closet public parking deck is about 3/4 mile away.

This would be frustrating!

I had multiple instances of families coming into my porch screaming at me to “move my car” out of their spot, when in fact my car is in the driveway. There are mostly families living in the area and me and my roommates are all post grad working full time. We never throw parties, and the only overnight guests that we have are when my roomates long distance boyfriend stays for the weekend around once a month. However I live in a duplex when college students living beside me, who do often have parties and guests over frequently. (have my own separate issues with them).

Now we get to the most recent issue.

Well last night was the final straw. I had a couple in their late 40s banging on my door like crazy people accusing my friend of hitting their car ( my friend came over to celebrate her birthday). She did not hit their car. Then it turned into the wife screaming at me how “I have lived her for ten years and we’ve never had a problem until you moved in” along with telling me how disrespectful and rude I am.

It seems that even the woman’s husband thought she was acting crazy.

I never scream or curse usually but it turned into me arguing with her and eventually screaming at her to get off my porch, while crying. Her husband at this point is already back at their house. He is screaming at her to get off my porch. Finally after about 20 minutes she leaves, threatening to call the cops on me. Luckily my ring camera caught most of this.

She’s not sure what to do.

I just don’t know what to do at this point. Do I apologize for yelling at them? Leave it be? If I have overnight guests which is very rare they park at the parking deck and walk. I think I should be allowed to use public street parking when I need to. What would yall do ?

The crazy neighbor is the problem here, not OP.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a homeowner who responded to an HOA violation letter by investigating the bylaws and having the whole board removed.

Let’s see if Reddit agrees.

Here are some good suggestions.

Another person shares the parking situation in their neighborhood.

Here’s some more good advice.

I like this suggestion!

The commenters definitely provided a lot of good suggestions. Hopefully OP finds this helpful and can take action to prevent the neighbor from trying to intimidate her.

The neighbor is clearly the problem here. The parking situation isn’t ideal, but OP isn’t doing anything wrong.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a townhome owner who is at his wit’s end with the noise from next door.