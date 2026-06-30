A Customer Service Rep Was Constantly Scolded For Not Alerting A Coworker About Visitors Who Weren’t Even There To See Her

You can’t always control the way a coworker behaves, but you can make sure that you remain professional yourself.

What would you do if an insurance adjuster came into the office to say hello, but after he left, your coworker got upset that you didn’t tell her that he was there because she wanted to talk to him about a customer they lost?

That is what happened to the worker in this story, but she had no idea that her coworker wanted to talk to him. So, when the coworker kept yelling at her, she just ignored it, which made her even more upset.

I think she handled the situation properly, but this isn’t the end of it. Ignoring someone who wants attention is usually effective and can be so satisfying. Read on to see what you think about the situation.

My coworker wants an apology from me when she tried to blame me for something out of my control.. I work as a CSR in small local insurance agency.

Coworkers should never be yelling at each other.

Customer canceled his insurance with us because his homeowner’s claim got denied. My coworker in question (we’ll call her Teresa) started yelling up to me (my office is upstairs) that it was basically my fault. Her reasoning? She found out an adjuster stopped by our office when she was out. I was the one who spoke with him.

If she has a problem, she should go to the manager.

All he did was introduce himself and talk a little about claims and when they sometimes don’t work out the way the customer wants them to. It was a meet and greet at best. Teresa threw a fit “Why didn’t you tell me he stopped by? If I had known!” Turns out this adjuster was the one working on the denied claim (again something I had no idea about prior to speaking with him, nor any knowledge Teresa was fighting it.)

There is nothing anyone could have done to save this client.

Anyway, I don’t deny I spoke with him. She keeps shouting up at me, desperate to get some kind of reaction I refused to give her. Guilt? Too bad I didn’t feel an ounce of it. Let’s say I told her. There would be no saving that client. He left because his claim got denied. As it stands, I had NO idea that she was working with this particular customer prior to the adjuster stopping in.

Why should she respond to her?

Nothing was ever communicated. How would I know? And what really could have been done? She finally admits, to our boss not me, that it wasn’t my fault. Yet said to boss “I just don’t understand why she didn’t apologize to me. She barely responded.”

That was smart to go to the boss.

Yeah. I “barely responded” because I know she wants a reaction. (Btw. I went to my boss about the situation, that’s how I know she said this to her.)

You know that she will never apologize.

Why would you go off on someone for something like that but expect an apology from them? How about apologizing to me for trying to throw me under the bus for something you admitted you knew I wasn’t at fault for? To expect an apology from me?? This is wack, right?

Being professional is too much to ask from some people.

If she had respectfully communicated to me “Hey. Any time an adjuster comes in, regardless of the reason, let me know.” This all would have been avoided. She refuses to communicate in a professional manner. Yet it’s never her fault when results are less than favorable for her.

Just ignore her; maybe she will go away.

She wanted an apology from one of my other coworkers recently. Even though *she’s* the one who blew up and slammed doors the rest of the day. Once again over a communication issue on her own behalf.

Sadly, sometimes you have a coworker who is just out of line at every turn. There usually isn’t much you can do about it, unfortunately.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a person whose colleague expected them to help pay for 11 elaborate birthday cakes they never agreed to buy.

Read on to see what the people in the comments have to say.

Yup, this sums it up nicely.

Oh, you know she would lose her mind.

This commenter is exactly right.

This is just too funny.

I agree, she deserves an apology.

Yelling at a coworker is immature and unprofessional. The author of this story deserves an apology from the coworker for yelling and the manager for failing to handle the situation right away, but she will never get one.

While it is never fun to lose a customer, that is no excuse to treat your coworkers so poorly.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a lifeguard who told one child they were too short for the slide, but struggled to convince them to follow the rules.