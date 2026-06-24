A Daughter Chose Her Father’s Favorite Sports Museum for His Memorial — Her Extended Family’s Complaints About the Schedule Left Her Feeling Disrespected

Planning a memorial for a parent is already one of the hardest things a person can do, and unsolicited family interference makes it exponentially worse.

A daughter who lost her father to cancer tried to do right by him by planning his memorial at the museum of his favorite sports team — the exact kind of venue he would have loved.

Everything seemed to work out great at first, but when her extended family kept complaining about the date and time, the cracks began to show.

So when her uncle went as far as to call the venue behind her back to try and change the time, she knew she had to draw a hard line.

You’ll want to keep reading for this one.

AITAH for planning my Dad’s Celebration of Life at 5pm on a Sunday? My father passed away three weeks ago at 64, after a six-month battle with cancer. He never planned what he wanted for a funeral and would not talk about it while he was sick, so it is all on my mother, my sister, and me to make those plans and decisions.

So she and her immediate family chose a unique place to celebrate his life.

Luckily, we found the most rad venue possible: the museum of his favorite sports team. With this venue we have a slight time limitation — we couldn’t start the event until after the museum closes for the day, and Sundays it closes the earliest.

Luckily most of their other family lives in the area.

My dad grew up two hours north of the area we are in now, and most of his family are still there. His mother is still alive, as well as his five siblings, with my dad being the youngest.

However, the extended family doesn’t seem to approve of their plans.

Since telling his siblings the plans, I have had nothing but pushback — asking me if I can change the date or time, saying I need to be considerate of out-of-town folks, that people need to work the next day, etc.

But she doesn’t really consider the timing up for debate.

I thought I was in the right frame of mind with “make it work or don’t come,” but now I’m unsure. My uncle took it upon himself to call the venue and try to change the event details, and I’m just feeling extremely disrespected. AITA?

If the immediate family is going to do the planning, then they also get to choose the timing. Or do they?

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Let’s see what Reddit had to say.

“Convenient” and “funeral” don’t exactly go together under any circumstance.

Coordinating dozens of peoples’ schedules all at once is almost never easy.

You have to prioritize the things that are important to you, even when it’s inconvenient.

Complaining about something like this is just plain disrespectful.

One Redditor hit the nail on the head: “Funerals are never convenient.”

The fact that her family members think they can manipulate her into bending her plans to fit their whims is just plain despicable.

She and her immediate family have already gone through significant struggle to plan while grieving and everything her relatives are doing is just making it worse.

She needs her family’s support, not their complaints.

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