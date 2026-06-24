June 24, 2026 at 6:35 pm

A Daughter Chose Her Father’s Favorite Sports Museum for His Memorial — Her Extended Family’s Complaints About the Schedule Left Her Feeling Disrespected

by Benjamin Cottrell

grieving woman wearing black

Pexels/Reddit

Planning a memorial for a parent is already one of the hardest things a person can do, and unsolicited family interference makes it exponentially worse.

A daughter who lost her father to cancer tried to do right by him by planning his memorial at the museum of his favorite sports team — the exact kind of venue he would have loved.

Everything seemed to work out great at first, but when her extended family kept complaining about the date and time, the cracks began to show.

So when her uncle went as far as to call the venue behind her back to try and change the time, she knew she had to draw a hard line.

You’ll want to keep reading for this one.

AITAH for planning my Dad’s Celebration of Life at 5pm on a Sunday?

My father passed away three weeks ago at 64, after a six-month battle with cancer.

He never planned what he wanted for a funeral and would not talk about it while he was sick, so it is all on my mother, my sister, and me to make those plans and decisions.

So she and her immediate family chose a unique place to celebrate his life.

Luckily, we found the most rad venue possible: the museum of his favorite sports team.

With this venue we have a slight time limitation — we couldn’t start the event until after the museum closes for the day, and Sundays it closes the earliest.

Luckily most of their other family lives in the area.

My dad grew up two hours north of the area we are in now, and most of his family are still there.

His mother is still alive, as well as his five siblings, with my dad being the youngest.

However, the extended family doesn’t seem to approve of their plans.

Since telling his siblings the plans, I have had nothing but pushback — asking me if I can change the date or time, saying I need to be considerate of out-of-town folks, that people need to work the next day, etc.

But she doesn’t really consider the timing up for debate.

I thought I was in the right frame of mind with “make it work or don’t come,” but now I’m unsure.

My uncle took it upon himself to call the venue and try to change the event details, and I’m just feeling extremely disrespected.

AITA?

If the immediate family is going to do the planning, then they also get to choose the timing. Or do they?

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about an employee who wasn’t keen on contributing more to a coworker’s gift than originally planned.

Let’s see what Reddit had to say.

“Convenient” and “funeral” don’t exactly go together under any circumstance.

Screenshot 2026 06 14 at 2.44.59 PM A Daughter Chose Her Fathers Favorite Sports Museum for His Memorial — Her Extended Familys Complaints About the Schedule Left Her Feeling Disrespected

Coordinating dozens of peoples’ schedules all at once is almost never easy.

Screenshot 2026 06 14 at 2.45.28 PM A Daughter Chose Her Fathers Favorite Sports Museum for His Memorial — Her Extended Familys Complaints About the Schedule Left Her Feeling Disrespected

You have to prioritize the things that are important to you, even when it’s inconvenient.

Screenshot 2026 06 14 at 2.45.59 PM A Daughter Chose Her Fathers Favorite Sports Museum for His Memorial — Her Extended Familys Complaints About the Schedule Left Her Feeling Disrespected

Complaining about something like this is just plain disrespectful.

Screenshot 2026 06 14 at 2.46.57 PM A Daughter Chose Her Fathers Favorite Sports Museum for His Memorial — Her Extended Familys Complaints About the Schedule Left Her Feeling Disrespected

One Redditor hit the nail on the head: “Funerals are never convenient.”

The fact that her family members think they can manipulate her into bending her plans to fit their whims is just plain despicable.

She and her immediate family have already gone through significant struggle to plan while grieving and everything her relatives are doing is just making it worse.

She needs her family’s support, not their complaints.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a person who abandoned their own D&D campaign when their friends stopped paying attention.

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News Add us as a preferred source on Google

Author

Benjamin Cottrell

Benjamin Cottrell | Assistant Editor, Internet Culture

Benjamin Cottrell is an Assistant Editor and contributing writer at TwistedSifter, specializing in internet culture, viral social dynamics, and the moral complexities of online communities. He brings a highly analytical, editorial voice to his reporting on workplace conflicts, malicious compliance, and interpersonal drama, with a specific focus on nuanced stories that lack an obvious villain.

As a published author of rhetorical criticism, Benjamin leverages his academic background in human communication to dissect and elevate viral social media threads. Instead of simply summarizing events, he provides readers with balanced, deep-dive commentary into why the internet reacts the way it does. In addition to his cultural reporting, he is an experienced fine art photography essayist and video game reviewer.

When he isn’t analyzing the latest viral debates, Benjamin is usually chipping away at his extensive video game backlog, hunting down the best new restaurants, or out exploring the city with a camera in hand.

Connect with Benjamin on Instagram and read more of his essays on Substack.

Categories: Family & Relationships, Life & Drama
Tags: · , , , , , , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2026 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter · Contact · About · Standards & Ethics · Corrections Policy

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter