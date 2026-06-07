A Destination Bachelorette Party Proposal Leaves Friends Questioning the Price

It seems fashionable in recent years for a bride to have a huge bachelorette trip rather than just a local party. While this can certainly be fun, it also puts friends and family in a difficult situation when it comes to paying for everything.

What would you do if your friend was getting married and for her bachelorette party she decided she wanted everyone to fly to Mexico for a few days, but the costs of it just kept going up?

That is what is happening to the young lady in this story, and she is quickly getting to the point where she doesn’t even want to go to the party or be in the wedding at all.

I certainly can’t blame her for being upset about the whole situation. The bride (and maid of honor) are asking her to spend well over a thousand dollars to come celebrate the Bride’s big day, and that is just too much for any reasonable person.

Bachelorette planning has gone haywire A friend of mine is getting married and the bachelorette is coming up.

Making everyone travel for a bachelorette party is pretty self-centered.

The bride enjoys traveling, which has crossed over into her bachelorette and the trip is to Mexico. None of us had a say in the location. Personally, I’m sick of the literal vacations for a bachelorette but fine. The planning started sometime in April or May.

That is very expensive for a trip that most of these people wouldn’t have planned for themselves.

At first, the budget per person was expected to be $2,000, including flight, food, activities and rooms. Expensive, but enough time to plan. Sure enough, a handful of people cannot go because they have families, don’t have funds to go on a girls trip for 2.5 days and spend minimum $750 a day to do it.

This is getting excessive.

Completely understandable but now the trip is closer to $1200 a day to cover those missing people. Maid of honor said it’s the same price it was originally but the only reason why is because most of the activities were removed due to cost. Meals are also no longer included.

How does she think everyone is going to afford this?

The bride apparently had an expectation that she would only be paying for her flight, everyone else would be covering her food, room, activities. Personally, I think this is insane of an expectation in our 20s and 30s on an international bachelorette, but here we are. On top of this, the maid of honor has decided she’s going to go a day EARLY to “set up”, and everyone has to cover the cost of the house and extra day of car rental, none of us had a say.

She just wants an extra day of vacation.

The trade off? They would cover the groceries for the house. Again, insane behavior in my opinion. But to top it off, maid of honor is now denying she ever agreed to pay for groceries and trying to make it sound like she was doing us a favor by going a day early so everyone could “relax when they arrive the next day.” (no one complained about having to travel then set up the house… set up would have taken all of 15 minutes with all hands on deck… or the funds that were used for maid of honors extra night could have been spent on a decorator coming and setting up the day of… lots of options but no discussion)

Why is everyone agreeing to this? It is just crazy.

Multiple girls have complained about the cost of the planned activities being too expensive especially with the holidays. The response? “The bride is really upset that activity was cancelled so we NEED to make this one work even though it’s expensive” that’s it. Conversation shut down. Fork over another $400 each. Mind you, maid of honor has done nothing extra for the bride. Everyone is paying the exact same amount, it’s just split. In fact, everyone else is basically paying extra to cover her extra night that none of us were invited to.

It is inappropriate to just expect people to pay such high amounts for a bachelorette party.

At this point, I’m annoyed with both the maid of honor and also with the bride. Bride should have discussed the location with her friends prior and also should have discussed budget with everyone. The fact that the bride ever expected everyone to cover her trip is insane and the fact that she knew the reason an activity was cancelled was due to finances of her friends, and then was still upset it was cancelled is also wild.

Who can blame her for feeling this way? Things like this can ruin a friendship.

If I were the bride and I cared that much about a specific thing, I would have just covered the activity myself. Everyone is flying to Mexico during the holiday season to celebrate her, and somehow that doesn’t seem to be enough. The entire thing has left such a bad taste in my mouth. At this point, I don’t even want to go, nor do I want to even be in the wedding.

I certainly wouldn’t blame her if she just backed out. You can’t spend all your money on a party for someone else at a place that you don’t even really want to go. I don’t know how some people have the audacity to ask their friends and family to do these types of things.

If you enjoyed this post, check out this story about a kind man who helped a friend pack up items to donate, then realized she wanted to take back her “payment.”

Let’s see what the people in the comments have to say about the situation.

I can’t say I disagree with this commenter.

Try to gracefully back out as soon as possible.

This person dropped out of a party and doesn’t regret it.

I 100% agree with this commenter.

Just tell her you don’t want to go.

What kind of person forces her friends to go broke over a party? These massive trips for bachelorette parties are just insane. I can’t believe that anyone agrees to go.

So many friendships have ended because of the drama surrounding trips like this. What is so hard to understand about the fact that not everyone has that much free cash. The wedding is a huge event for one person, not for the whole friend group.