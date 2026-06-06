A Family Argument Reaches a Breaking Point After One Woman Decides to Leave for a Few Days

It can be tough to set boundaries with just about anyone.

And if one of your parents is the person you think you need to establish some distance from, things can get really tricky.

But, if it’s gotta be done and it’s going to make your life better, you gotta go for it!

Because life is short, friends!

And if you spend all your time trying to please everyone, you’re gonna be in for a rough ride..

In this story, a woman explained why she finally decided it was time to set some boundaries with her mother.

Take a look at what she had to say about this.

AITA for finally establishing boundaries with my mother? “This conflict began three days ago, even though we’ve been carrying these kinds of problems for a long time now. I came home from my boyfriend’s house after the weekend, during which I texted my mother how things were at home (regarding other separate issues she has). She replied she didn’t want to talk, so I gave her space.

There are some people who can’t be pleased…no matter what…

When I returned, she was mad because I hadn’t called. I explained my reasoning, but it escalated until she basically said I want her to go insane so I can get her money (among other things). Maybe I overreacted, because I started having a panic attack and told her she doesn’t love me. She got offended and went away.

It sounds like her mom might need some serious help.

All this was the catalyst for the current predicament: She has been seeking arguments with me for three days straight, repeating every time that she’s hurt because I told her she didn’t love me (even though I apologized because I genuinely don’t think that), that I betrayed her and she doesn’t trust me anymore. I try to answer as neutral as possible while maintaining minimal contact (kinda difficult, as we live together). Ultimately, she has threatened me with kicking me out (I’m an adult, so fair), to which I responded that I would be leaving then. She immediately got cold feet and said she regretted saying that. Ok, I said, but I’ll still leave for a few days and then come back when things are less tense.

Good grief…

She didn’t like that. She called me a jerk for leaving, saying I’m a hypocrite and I should be suffering as much as she is for the pain I caused her, instead of leaving to have fun with my boyfriend. I insisted that I’m leaving to clear the air, and finished the conversation. AITA for standing my ground and leaving?”

If you enjoyed this post, check out this post about an entitled daughter who wants the same rewards as her hardworking brother.

Reddit users shared their thoughts.

This person weighed in.

Another individual said they’re NTA.

This Reddit user shared their thoughts.

Another person spoke up.

And this reader said they’re NTA.

Ahhhh, that must’ve felt good…

If you’ve ever been in a position where you had to lay down the lay with someone like this, you know it can be difficult, but the relief you get after is something else!

So, if you’re thinking about doing this to better your own life, we say give it a shot and get it over with instead of stewing over it forever.

You can thank us later!

These two definitely need to spend some time apart…