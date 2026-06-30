A Frustrated Homeowner Kept Reporting their Neighbor’s Massive 13-Car Fleet—Until the City Delivered a Baffling Reality Check

How many cars does one person need? One, probably, but some people are really into cars and have multiple cars. I can’t help but think of Jay Leno and his car collection.

But imagine having a neighbor who has 13 cars, and most of them don’t even run. They just take up all the street parking.

What would you do if reporting the cars to the city didn’t help?

The person who wrote this story is in that exact situation, and they’re understandably frustrated. Let’s read all about it.

Neighbor has 13 cars parked on the street. 11 don’t work. My unemployed neighbor has 13 cars parked on the street. 11 of them are old, rusted, and would never pass smog but since they were made in the 60’s, it doesn’t require tests to pass registration.

He doesn’t even use the cars.

One of the cars doesn’t run so he pushes it onto his driveway and lets it roll back once cleaners pass. 6 out of 7 days, the cars are parked on one side of the street.

At the end of the 6th day, he’ll move them, wait for the cleaners to pass on the 7th day, and put his cars back in their original spots.

This sounds so annoying!

I’ve tried reporting his cars for violating the 72 hour parking rule but I have to wait 72 hours to report it and the city takes another 72 hours to verify. By that time, he’s preparing to move them for the weekly street cleaning. All the neighbors hate him and have he’s gotten into altercations with some but our traffic enforcers don’t act fast enough for anything to change.

Why does he even keep all of those cars if they don’t run? It’s sounds annoying to push them out of the way for street cleaning every week, and it’s obviously annoying for the neighbors!

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a man who got creative with his parking after his neighbors started using his extra spot without asking.

Let’s see how Reddit responded to this story.

This is a good idea!

Here’s another good suggestion.

This person makes a great point.

Another person has an interesting idea.

The commenters shared a lot of great options. Hopefully one of these ideas works to help OP get the annoying neighbor’s broken down cars off the street for good.

I can’t even imagine wanting so many cars that don’t run. It sounds like a lot of hassle for nothing.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a man who reported some missionaries after frustration over lack of parking boils over.