A Hotel Employee Struggles Through A Solo Weekend Shift, Until One Guest Responds In An Unexpected Way

Working in hotels often comes with unpredictable challenges.

In this story, a woman was working a solo weekend shift at a struggling hotel when the key system suddenly stopped functioning.

She was forced to troubleshoot the issue while still handling check-ins and guest complaints at the same time.

Amid the chaos, she encountered a kind and sweet guest who showed unexpected patience and understanding.

Read the full story below to find out more.

Sometimes, guests are kind The hotel I had just started at is highkey a dumpster fire. But after 8 years in the industry, it’s hard to actually surprise me. I work weekend PM shifts 100% alone. The manager is supposed to work Saturdays but always leaves early. And their days off are Sunday and Monday, so I don’t see them at all generally.

This hotel employee was dealing with a room issue where the key wouldn’t work.

Tonight, the key maker just stopped working. I couldn’t figure out why. I tried old keys, new keys, and three different key machines. Nothing would work. The hotel did not have a master key. And the key system was just different enough that I couldn’t figure out how to make one.

The guest was waiting patiently to solve the problem.

The guest I was checking in stood there patiently. I tried what felt like a hundred keys, called my manager, and waited. My manager told me to stall until they could get there. She was so sweet and kind.

Another guest called, complaining about the noise.

At the same time, a guest called the desk and told me off because of a noise complaint. I tried to explain that I was assisting another guest and would work on the noise complaint next. The guest got upset with me and hung up. The person physically in front of me apologized to me because someone she had no association with was a little mean to me.

She decided to use a housekeeping key instead, and the guest thanked her for trying to fix the issue.

I used a housekeeping key for that area to get this woman into her room. The locks were so old that the key didn’t register the first two times. I thanked her profusely for her patience. She told me that through her line of work, she understood that getting upset or angry doesn’t fix anything. And that I’m one person. I still had to deal with the angry noise complaint guest and all the other check-ins.

She realized there were still kind people who would give you grace.

That day was a reminder. There are always people who give you grace. Even when you haven’t earned it with them.

Wow! This is exactly the kind of shift that tests every ounce of patience and professionalism

OP was lucky to have dealt with a very patient and understanding guest.

But moments of kindness like that really do stick with you longer than the stress.

And yes, there are still good and kind people in the world.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a hotel guest who complained about noise from an event, then reported the employee who agreed with him.

Let’s read other people’s responses.

This person has a quick question.

This one shares their personal thoughts.

Short and sweet.

And finally, this user is inspired.

Even on the worst shifts, one kind guest can make everything feel a little less like chaos.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about an employee who wasn’t keen on contributing more to a coworker’s gift than originally planned.