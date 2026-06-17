June 17, 2026 at 12:20 pm

A Hotel Manager Details the Devastating Reality of Burnout: “I Felt Unable to Escape”

by Heide Lazaro

Tired employee resting his read on the desk

Pexels/Reddit

Work stress can build up when there’s no break in sight.

In this story, a middle manager in a hotel was feeling overwhelmed by rude guests and constant pressure.

Working long hours with little rest, she felt stuck and unable to find a better option.

After years of dealing with toxic people and not getting a vacation, she started questioning how to cope with everything.

Poor woman! If you were in her shoes, what would you do? Read the full story below and weigh in.

I’m at my breaking point

My job is nothing but piles of stress.

There is a heaping of overwork and bullcrap on top.

Of course, I am a middle manager. I feel like I am constantly dumped on from above.

I am also dumped on from the guests.

This woman was called an offensive name by a rude guest.

This past week has been nothing but a string of disgusting ingrates.

They think they have the right to scream at me over the tiniest and most trivial inconveniences.

My favorite was the piece of human garbage. He called me a freaking retard.

He did this simply for refusing his late checkout request.

I mean, who raised these people, seriously?

She feels stuck and can’t escape her current job.

I am working 50 to 60 hours a week on salary. I do not get to spend time with my family.

I have not had a vacation in over six years. I do not even bother looking at job postings anymore.

There is next to zero chance of landing a decent job.

It would need decent pay and the schedule that you need in this market.

At this point, I feel like my only option to escape this hell is to move in with my in-laws.

So I could at least afford to only work part time. That would be just a different kind of hell, really.

She’s just waiting for a miracle to arrive.

I am only venting here because most of you know how much this job sucks.

It wears away your mental health.

I keep waiting for a miracle solution to present itself. It is pure delusion.

Anyway, I suppose I could ask for your favorite coping mechanisms.

Thanks for listening.

Aww… Now, I feel bad for her. That sounds completely exhausting!

She’s only doing her job, and yet, some customers don’t have the decency to show respect.

It sounds like she’s been pushing herself way too hard for too long. Burnout is definitely creeping in.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a hotel worker who doesn’t want to let guests reserve handicapped parking spots in advance.

Let’s read the responses of other people to this story.

This person offers some solid advice.

Screenshot 2026 06 16 at 9.52.21 AM A Hotel Manager Details the Devastating Reality of Burnout: I Felt Unable to Escape

You are not being dramatic, says this one.

Screenshot 2026 06 16 at 9.52.38 AM A Hotel Manager Details the Devastating Reality of Burnout: I Felt Unable to Escape

This user shares their personal thoughts.

Screenshot 2026 06 16 at 9.53.06 AM A Hotel Manager Details the Devastating Reality of Burnout: I Felt Unable to Escape

This one suggests quitting.

Screenshot 2026 06 16 at 9.53.37 AM A Hotel Manager Details the Devastating Reality of Burnout: I Felt Unable to Escape

Finally, here’s another sound suggestion.

Screenshot 2026 06 16 at 9.55.54 AM A Hotel Manager Details the Devastating Reality of Burnout: I Felt Unable to Escape

When work never clocks out, your sanity might try to.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a hotel guest who complained about noise from an event, then reported the employee who agreed with him.

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News Add us as a preferred source on Google

Author

Heide Lazaro

Heide Lazaro is a veteran human-interest writer and digital culture expert with over a decade of experience in editorial strategy. Specializing in lifestyle, social dynamics, and the internet's most compelling stories, Heide has authored and published more than 10 books online. Beyond her daily reporting, she is a dedicated motivational speaker who helps audiences connect through the power of storytelling. When she isn't sifting through the web's wildest real-life drama, Heide is an avid runner, painter, and novel-enthusiast fueled by a truly excellent cup of coffee.

Categories: Life & Drama, Workplace
Tags: · , , , , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2026 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter · Contact · About · Standards & Ethics · Corrections Policy

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter