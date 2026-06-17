A Hotel Manager Details the Devastating Reality of Burnout: “I Felt Unable to Escape”

Work stress can build up when there’s no break in sight.

In this story, a middle manager in a hotel was feeling overwhelmed by rude guests and constant pressure.

Working long hours with little rest, she felt stuck and unable to find a better option.

After years of dealing with toxic people and not getting a vacation, she started questioning how to cope with everything.

Poor woman! If you were in her shoes, what would you do? Read the full story below and weigh in.

I’m at my breaking point My job is nothing but piles of stress. There is a heaping of overwork and bullcrap on top. Of course, I am a middle manager. I feel like I am constantly dumped on from above. I am also dumped on from the guests.

This woman was called an offensive name by a rude guest.

This past week has been nothing but a string of disgusting ingrates. They think they have the right to scream at me over the tiniest and most trivial inconveniences. My favorite was the piece of human garbage. He called me a freaking retard. He did this simply for refusing his late checkout request. I mean, who raised these people, seriously?

She feels stuck and can’t escape her current job.

I am working 50 to 60 hours a week on salary. I do not get to spend time with my family. I have not had a vacation in over six years. I do not even bother looking at job postings anymore. There is next to zero chance of landing a decent job. It would need decent pay and the schedule that you need in this market. At this point, I feel like my only option to escape this hell is to move in with my in-laws. So I could at least afford to only work part time. That would be just a different kind of hell, really.

She’s just waiting for a miracle to arrive.

I am only venting here because most of you know how much this job sucks. It wears away your mental health. I keep waiting for a miracle solution to present itself. It is pure delusion. Anyway, I suppose I could ask for your favorite coping mechanisms. Thanks for listening.

Aww… Now, I feel bad for her. That sounds completely exhausting!

She’s only doing her job, and yet, some customers don’t have the decency to show respect.

It sounds like she’s been pushing herself way too hard for too long. Burnout is definitely creeping in.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a hotel worker who doesn’t want to let guests reserve handicapped parking spots in advance.

Let’s read the responses of other people to this story.

This person offers some solid advice.

You are not being dramatic, says this one.

This user shares their personal thoughts.

This one suggests quitting.

Finally, here’s another sound suggestion.

When work never clocks out, your sanity might try to.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a hotel guest who complained about noise from an event, then reported the employee who agreed with him.