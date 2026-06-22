A Man Receives AI-Themed Birthday Gifts From His Mom, Expresses Disappointment, And She Is Left Hurt And Upset

Honesty can sometimes hurt, even when it’s well-intentioned.

In this story, a man received AI-themed birthday gifts from his mom which she ordered from Temu.

While he appreciated the thought, he admitted he didn’t like them and wouldn’t use them at all.

Now, her mom became emotional and left upset, and the whole situation became more intense.

Oh no! Read the full story below for all the details.

AITA for telling my mom i dont like the AI stuff she bought me? My 21st birthday is in a few days. My mom’s parcel from Temu just came. She gave it to me saying it is my birthday present. I started opening it. It is mostly AI things, like AI posters, AI postcards, and similar items. I wanted to be honest with her. I explained to her that I do not like AI things. I told her I probably would not use them.

This man felt sad about the gifts he got from his mom.

I am an artist myself. I have drawn since I was a kid. I also told her I was a little sad that my birthday gift was from Temu. I said I wished it was from somewhere else. I was still opening the ones left in the package.

Her mom felt hurt and cried.

She started crying. She said, “Yeah, I am sad, as well.” She quickly went up to her room and slammed the door. I tried to talk to her as she got up. She just left. AITA for being honest with her? I am glad she thought of me. I appreciate that she wanted to get me something. I just would not use them.

Uh oh, that got emotional fast! Being honest is okay, but timing and tone matter a lot.

His mom probably just wanted to make him happy.

As they say, “It’s the thought that counts,” so maybe he could have shown a little appreciation for the effort.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about an employee who wasn’t keen on contributing more to a coworker’s gift than originally planned.

What do you think? Let’s see how others reacted to this story.

This person gives their honest opinion.

Your mom needs to grow up, says this one.

Short and straightforward.

Here’s a valid point from this user.

Finally, another one chimes in.

Sometimes, good intentions can still lead to hurt feelings.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about an employee whose dietary restrictions caused the whole office to turn against her.