A Meltdown at the Park: Patient Mom Confronts an Unbelievably Entitled Woman Staking an Illegal Claim on the Only Open Parking Spot

Have you ever been in a parking lot that was so crowded you had to keep driving around and around looking for someone to leave so you could find a place to park? I hate going to places like that and try to avoid it.

If you were in that situation and you finally found an open parking spot, what would you do if someone walked through the parking lot and stood in the parking spot to save it for a family member? Would you tell her to move so you could park there, or would you keep driving around looking for a parking spot?

In this story, one parent was in this situation, and it sounds especially frustrating because all she wanted to do was take her child to the park. It really shouldn’t be this difficult! She actually drove around for 30 minutes looking for a parking spot.

Keep reading to see how the story plays out.

AITA for waiting for a parking spot? I was trying to take my daughter to a children’s park today and the parking at this location is extremely scarce. I drove around the parking lot for a while patiently waiting for my opportunity. I saw a spot open up two cars in front of me but it was quickly taken and a lady was standing nearby, I assumed she was with the car that pulled into the newly opened spot. Once I saw a family getting in their car I pulled nearby with my blinker on, no other cars in sight (besides those behind me waiting for their opportunity). As I’m waiting for my spot, the lady who was near the other spot earlier walks over next to the car I’m waiting to leave.

This lady sounds really, really annoying.

That family is all buckled in and starts to pull out – the lady walks into the now empty parking spot as I’m pulling up. I roll down my window and tell the lady I was waiting for that spot to open up. And she says “I have been waiting too”….. I reply “with what car!?”.

I feel bad for OP’s daughter.

Anyway she refuses to get out of the spot and starts lining up her friend/husband/someone else’s car that just pulled into the parking lot to park there instead. I was with my 3 year old daughter and not ready to make an enormous scene out of something two adults should be able to logically resolve so I told her she was ridiculous and drove away. I figured I wasted enough time (30 mins) trying to go to this park and we drove home (took my daughter to store to buy her something to make her happy first). AITA for thinking someone in their car waiting for a spot takes priority over someone who is physically standing in a spot, especially after the car had been indicating it was waiting for that spot?

That entitled woman prevented a little girl from going to the park. I’d be upset too.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a man who got creative with his parking after his neighbors started using his extra spot without asking.

Let’s see how Reddit responded to this story.

This person would’ve handled it differently.

Another person would’ve blocked the spot.

Oh, she definitely didn’t work there.

It’s frustrating that she let the entitled woman get the spot. It’s not only frustrating for OP but also for the other cars that were behind her also waiting for parking spots.

I feel bad that the little girl didn’t get to go to the park, but after a half hour, I’d stop driving around looking for somewhere to park too. Honestly, I wouldn’t have waited that long.

Unfortunately, the entitled woman will keep standing in parking spots if nobody stops her.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a man who reported some missionaries after frustration over lack of parking boils over.