A Mother Begged for a Massive Cash Loan and a Place to Live, But Her Daughter Dropped an Ironclad ‘No

Dealing with an overbearing family member who doesn’t have their act together gets really old, really fast.

And if you’ve ever had to deal with someone like this, you know I ain’t lying!

There’s constant pressure to help them out and you never know when that next phone call is coming with bad news.

Add money problems into that equation and things get even more complicated!

The woman who wrote this story is just about at the end of her rope with her irresponsible mom and she just doesn’t think she can deal with her anymore.

Check out what she had to say about this.

AITA for not wanting my mom to move in with me? “About 2 months ago, my mom told me she was 3 months behind on rent and facing eviction. I don’t live with her, but I gave her $1,600 (basically an entire paycheck for me) to help her catch up and avoid getting evicted. There are 3 grown adults living in that house, and all of them have jobs. Even though I don’t live there, I still contributed more than anyone else.

What is going on here…?

Now, only 2 months later, she’s facing eviction AGAIN. This time it’s more serious and has already gone to court. She’s behind on 3 months of rent again. What frustrates me is that I see her spending money on things like fancy meats for dinner, cigarettes, lottery tickets, and thrift shopping while apparently not paying rent.

There’s only so much you can do for someone…

She recently asked me to cosign for a $4,000 line of credit. I said no because I honestly don’t trust that she’ll make the payments on time, and I don’t want my credit ruined. Now she’s asking me for another $700, which is almost half my paycheck. She also said she may need to move in with me if she gets evicted.

Some folks just can’t seem to get their act together…

The problem is I live alone in a 1-bedroom apartment and really do not want her and the other 2 adults moving in with me. I value my privacy, independence, and social life, and I feel like if I let them move in, I may never get my space back. I feel guilty because she’s my mom, but at the same time I already sacrificed a lot financially and nothing changed. AITA for refusing to give more money and not wanting them to move in with me if they get evicted?”

If you enjoyed this post, check out this story about a sister who canceled a family dinner after realizing she’d been the only one putting in effort for years.

Let’s see how folks reacted on Reddit.

This person had a lot to say.

Another reader offered some advice.

This individual chimed in.

Another Reddit user spoke up.

And this person said they’re NTA.

Can you blame her for feeling this way?

It seems like it’s non-stop drama and problems with her mom, so you can understand why she’s had it with coming to the rescue.

It can be hard to say no to people, but sometimes, it’s the best way to move forward.

There’s no denying it…her mom sounds like a train wreck!