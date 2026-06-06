A Mother Tried to Text Her Son’s Weekly Schedule—Until His Father Ignored Every Message to Demand an Unrecorded Call

Co-parenting works best with clear and respectful communication.

The following story is about a woman who struggled because her son’s father refused to respond to her texts.

She tried to coordinate their son’s schedule and even suggested a fair arrangement for activities.

But instead of replying, he insisted on phone calls where he could be unkind without leaving proof.

Do you think this is fair? Let’s take a closer look!

AITA I STOPPED TAKING MY SON TO BASEBALL My coparent will not respond to my texts. Yesterday, I texted him twice about schedule change information. I also asked to meet up with him before our son’s ball game. I wanted our son to get dressed in his uniform.

This woman decided to simply bring his son to gymnastics instead of his usual baseball game.

His dad did not want to give me his ball bag. So I told him that the lack of communication is ridiculous. I said that our son is going to go to gymnastics on the week that I have him. He can go to baseball on the week that he is with his dad.

She thinks his son’s father does this intentionally to be rude to her.

He refuses to answer my texts. They are just about coparenting. He demands that I call him. He does this so he can be unkind to me on the phone and have no proof.

Sometimes, coparenting can really be difficult if not everyone decides to cooperate.

This situation honestly sounds exhausting. Refusing to text back but demanding calls feels very intentional.

For me, that’s not co-parenting… that’s dodging accountability.

If you enjoyed this post, check out this story about a kind man who helped a friend pack up items to donate, then realized she wanted to take back her “payment.”

Let’s check out the comments of other people on this story.

This user shares their personal thoughts.

This one gives their honest opinion.

Another one chimes in.

A sports coach speaks up.

Finally, here’s a valid point from this person.

Successful co-parenting starts with communication.