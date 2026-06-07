A Neighbor Encroached on Her Land for Years—So She Paid Thousands of Dollars to Prove Exactly Where the Boundary Line Was

Property disputes can turn your dream home into a nightmare.

This woman and her family moved into what they thought would be their forever home, only to discover that their neighbor had been encroaching on their property for years. The disputed area affected important parts of the property and created ongoing challenges for the family. They tried to talk to the neighbor about it, but they wouldn’t budge. So now, she and her family are seeking advice as to how to deal with this problem.

This story is one of those frustrating neighbor conflicts where a disagreement over boundaries grows into a much bigger problem. It is especially sad because the stress affected not only the homeowners but also a loved one during his final years. Can you relate to the story? Read the full details below.

Neighbor’s 20ft encroachment nightmare – $12.5k survey later, she’s still denying it I’m at my wit’s end and desperately seeking advice. My family of three and I moved into our dream home in 2021, only to discover that our “neighbor from hell” had been encroaching on our property for years. The previous owners had abandoned the house, and this lady took it upon herself to expand her territory — by a whopping 20 feet! Our electricity pole, garage, and septic tank are all located in the disputed area.

They had a land survey.

But what makes this situation even more heartbreaking is that my father, who passed away recently, spent his last few years living with us in this home. His final years were tormented by this neighbor’s constant harassment, disputes, and stress. He deserved to live out his days in peace, but this neighbor made that impossible. We’ve tried talking to her, but she’d just claim it was her property and shut us down. The county suggested a land survey, which we reluctantly agreed to. The cost? A staggering $12,500. Fast forward to the survey results: our suspicions were confirmed. The neighbor had indeed encroached on our property by 20 feet.

But the neighbors wouldn’t accept the results.

But here’s the kicker: now that we have concrete evidence, she’s refusing to acknowledge it and is telling us to “talk to her lawyer.” We’re stuck in limbo, unable to resolve this issue. To add insult to injury, we’ve been forced to use a porta potty for the past 4 years since our septic tank is located in the disputed area. Has anyone else dealt with a neighbor this brazen? How did you resolve the issue? We’re desperate for advice and a resolution. My family and I just want to find some peace and closure after everything we’ve been through.”

Yikes! That’s a pretty difficult neighbor to have. Even with survey results and evidence, they clearly won’t comply with the law. Well, if they wanted OP to “talk to their lawyer,” then I guess the best thing to do is take legal action… which would definitely cost these entitled neighbors more than they think.

If you enjoyed this post, check out this story about a family living outside the HOA who refuse to remove their tree or lights despite their neighbors hating them.

Let’s read what other people in the comments section of Reddit have to say about this.

This user agrees to get a lawyer.

Here’s a suggestion.

Another honest opinion.

This person chimes in.

And lastly, a straightforward remark.

Good fences make good neighbors, but clear property lines help, too.