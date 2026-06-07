June 7, 2026 at 2:22 pm

A Neighbor Encroached on Her Land for Years—So She Paid Thousands of Dollars to Prove Exactly Where the Boundary Line Was

by Liberty Canlas

neighborhood houses on a huge lot

Pexels/Reddit

Property disputes can turn your dream home into a nightmare.

This woman and her family moved into what they thought would be their forever home, only to discover that their neighbor had been encroaching on their property for years. The disputed area affected important parts of the property and created ongoing challenges for the family. They tried to talk to the neighbor about it, but they wouldn’t budge. So now, she and her family are seeking advice as to how to deal with this problem.

This story is one of those frustrating neighbor conflicts where a disagreement over boundaries grows into a much bigger problem. It is especially sad because the stress affected not only the homeowners but also a loved one during his final years. Can you relate to the story? Read the full details below.

Neighbor’s 20ft encroachment nightmare – $12.5k survey later, she’s still denying it

I’m at my wit’s end and desperately seeking advice. My family of three and I moved into our dream home in 2021, only to discover that our “neighbor from hell” had been encroaching on our property for years.

The previous owners had abandoned the house, and this lady took it upon herself to expand her territory — by a whopping 20 feet!

Our electricity pole, garage, and septic tank are all located in the disputed area.

They had a land survey.

But what makes this situation even more heartbreaking is that my father, who passed away recently, spent his last few years living with us in this home.

His final years were tormented by this neighbor’s constant harassment, disputes, and stress. He deserved to live out his days in peace, but this neighbor made that impossible.

We’ve tried talking to her, but she’d just claim it was her property and shut us down.

The county suggested a land survey, which we reluctantly agreed to. The cost? A staggering $12,500.

Fast forward to the survey results: our suspicions were confirmed. The neighbor had indeed encroached on our property by 20 feet.

But the neighbors wouldn’t accept the results.

But here’s the kicker: now that we have concrete evidence, she’s refusing to acknowledge it and is telling us to “talk to her lawyer.”

We’re stuck in limbo, unable to resolve this issue. To add insult to injury, we’ve been forced to use a porta potty for the past 4 years since our septic tank is located in the disputed area.

Has anyone else dealt with a neighbor this brazen? How did you resolve the issue?

We’re desperate for advice and a resolution. My family and I just want to find some peace and closure after everything we’ve been through.”

Yikes! That’s a pretty difficult neighbor to have. Even with survey results and evidence, they clearly won’t comply with the law. Well, if they wanted OP to “talk to their lawyer,” then I guess the best thing to do is take legal action… which would definitely cost these entitled neighbors more than they think.

If you enjoyed this post, check out this story about a family living outside the HOA who refuse to remove their tree or lights despite their neighbors hating them.

Let’s read what other people in the comments section of Reddit have to say about this.

This user agrees to get a lawyer.

Screenshot 2026 06 07 at 7.37.56 AM A Neighbor Encroached on Her Land for Years—So She Paid Thousands of Dollars to Prove Exactly Where the Boundary Line Was

Here’s a suggestion.

Screenshot 2026 06 07 at 7.38.39 AM A Neighbor Encroached on Her Land for Years—So She Paid Thousands of Dollars to Prove Exactly Where the Boundary Line Was

Another honest opinion.

Screenshot 2026 06 07 at 7.39.04 AM A Neighbor Encroached on Her Land for Years—So She Paid Thousands of Dollars to Prove Exactly Where the Boundary Line Was

This person chimes in.

Screenshot 2026 06 07 at 7.39.46 AM A Neighbor Encroached on Her Land for Years—So She Paid Thousands of Dollars to Prove Exactly Where the Boundary Line Was

And lastly, a straightforward remark.

Screenshot 2026 06 07 at 7.40.11 AM A Neighbor Encroached on Her Land for Years—So She Paid Thousands of Dollars to Prove Exactly Where the Boundary Line Was

Good fences make good neighbors, but clear property lines help, too.

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Author

Liberty Canlas

Liberty Canlas | Contributing Writer, Lifestyle & Relationships

Liberty Canlas is a contributing writer for TwistedSifter specializing in relationship dynamics, social sciences, and modern family life. Leveraging her extensive professional background in scientific research and data analysis, Liberty brings a highly analytical yet empathetic approach to dissecting viral online conflicts and social media trends.

Rather than simply reporting on internet drama, Liberty uses her deep understanding of human cognition and behavior to explain why people react the way they do. She excels at transforming complex interpersonal debates into relatable, insightful commentary that helps readers better understand human interaction.

Outside of her editorial work, Liberty embraces a holistic, "semi-crunchy" lifestyle as a dedicated homeschooling mother. When she isn’t analyzing the latest trending relationship dilemma, she spends her time meticulously researching and planning her family’s next global travel adventure.

Connect with Liberty on Threads.

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