A Neighbor Ordered Her Lawn Guy to Mow a Pristine Yard Next Door—Until the Police Dropped a Genius Real Estate Suggestion

Imagine living next to an old lady who hires a lawn guy to mow her yard. What would you do if the neighbor told that lawn guy it was okay to turn the lawn mower around by mowing part of your yard? Would you be okay with that, or would you be upset?

In this story, one neighbor is in this situation, and she’s really upset about it. It escalates to the point where the police have to get involved to solve this neighborhood dispute, and it really backfires for the old lady.

Keep reading for the very satisfying ending to this story.

The elderly Karen next door MC’d herself The old bat next door insisted time and time again that when she was working around her flower beds she was still in her yard. She told the guy who mowed her yard that the property line was not an issue and to just mow up my side of of her yard with a large zero turn lawn mower.

The lawn guy was stuck in the middle of two bickering neighbors and had to choose sides.

I told her that he needed to mind the property line because I don’t want the chemicals he uses on my lawn because I have dogs and because it’s not her property. He didn’t want to deal with her so he ignored me and would keep crossing into my yard. He would even drive up my driveway cut across my lawn to cut her front yard because he had no other way to get in there with all of her flower beds.

The police got involved.

I finally attempted to get the police involved because she started getting nasty with me and making threats when I told her to stay off of my property. The police suggested that perhaps a property survey was in order and left her with a warning so she did just that.

It didn’t work out well for the neighbor.

It turns out all of her beds are 4-6 inches from the property line and her lawn guy was mowing 10 feet onto my property. She started putting trellises, bird baths, and fence posts up and then started stringing Christmas garland in an attempt to create some sort of a barrier. I would chalk this up to some changes that might be happening because of her age but frankly she has always been a witch.

I would be really annoyed if my neighbor’s lawn guy was mowing into my yard. The police had the right idea.

If you enjoyed this post, check out this post about a delivery driver whose complaint about driveways left neighbors in a rift.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted.

Here’s a vote for a fence.

Here’s another vote for a fence.

This is funny!

Here’s some advice.

If the neighbor hadn’t told her lawn guy it was okay to mow part of OP’s yard, then they never would’ve known about the property line issue. I’m glad they found out though. It’s better to know. The police definitely had a good suggestion.

I agree with the comments suggesting to put up a fence. That way the property line would be clearly marked, and the lawn guy wouldn’t be able to accidentally mow part of OP’s yard.