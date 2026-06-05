A Restaurant Customer Demanded to Know Why Her Food Was Taking So Long—Until She Realized She Handed Her Money to a Random Stranger

Imagine going to a restaurant where waiters don’t come to your table. You have to flag down an employee or go to the bar to place an order. How would you know for sure that the person you were talking to really worked there?

In this story, one woman was in this situation, and she made a huge mistake. It took an employee doing a little detective work to find out what actually happened.

Let’s read all about it from the employee’s point of view.

Restaurant customer flags down a non-employee to take their order, he takes their money and leaves. My friend is the GM at a very busy barcade in our city. This part is important because of the nature of the business, people don’t get traditional table service like you would at a regular sit down restaurant. People are constantly moving around to play games and when they need food will generally go to the bar, order/get a number, and a server will find them at the Ms Pac Man or whatever and drop it off.

A customer wondered where her food was.

Woman comes up to my friend and says she ordered food a long time ago and nothing has come out yet. Friend looks at the computer, sees no pending food orders, asks around to all the bartenders/servers who said they hadn’t taken any orders from this woman. She rings in the womans food but is now obsessed about getting to the bottom of it.

Time to ask some questions.

She asks the woman what the guy was wearing/did he have a bar apron on. She says no, and my friend informs her that the only FOH people not in aprons are herself and the door guy. Door guy didn’t not take this food order.

The security cameras caught what happened.

She goes back to the office to review the cameras to see if she can figure out what happened. And guess what. This woman flagged down a guy she THOUGHT was an employee, asked if he could take their order, and the guy said “…..sure.” He then proceeds to quote them a random amount of money, takes their cash, and LEAVES. That is some serious “Catch Me If You Can” stuff. Friend was honestly more impressed than mad.

That’s crazy! The nerve of that guy to go along with it and pretend to work there!

If you enjoyed this post, check out this story about a hiring manager who is shocked by an applicant’s entitled attitude about working full time.

Let’s see how Reddit responded to this story.

Here’s a story about a grocery store manager.

Another person shares a story about a casino.

This person tells a story about their friend.

And another person tells a story about their brother.

It’s amazing how many people are dishonest.