A Routine Craft Fair Visit Turns Into A Heated Exchange After A Question About Who Made The 3D Models

Nobody likes a copycat and nobody like a rip-off artist.

I think we can all agree on that, right?

So I think that most people would be on the same page about being offended if they found out that someone was selling someone else’s goods without their permission.

That’s the dilemma at the heart of this story and the guy who wrote it got some pushback when he put someone in their place who was up to no good.

Check out what they had to say and see what you think about what happened.

AITA? I asked the guy at a 3D printing stall at a craft fair questions and my friend said I was being rude. “A while ago me and a friend went to a craft fair in our city, and for the most part it was fun but near the end I saw a booth that had a bunch of little 3D printed trinkets. Now here’s the beef, they obviously weren’t modeled by the person selling them, I assume they are free models off a website online that this person was printing out and selling horrendously overpriced because it was such a common design of those articulated dragons among 3D printed “slop” booths at art fairs.

They weren’t happy about this…

And I think that it’s totally fair that I was enraged seeing this at a CRAFT FAIR for ARTISTS who actually out effort into their work. So here’s the part where I might be a jerk: I walked up to the stall and asked “Oh! Did you 3D model these yourself?” The guy just sort of mumbled “I’m working on that.”

They knew it!

So basically he said no. My friend glared at me and ended up buying something from the table, later that day she tried to tell me how rude I was being to that guy and I tried to explain to her how all of his stuff was just free models online that he was selling for a profit, which also most of them say you aren’t allowed to do that anyway and she still said I was being rude!

They have a point…

But like if you are allegedly “working on” learning how to 3D model why are you even here at a fair for handmade crafts? It would be a totally different story if he had 3D modeled the things he was making himself Because then it’s his own original art. AITA for making the scammer guy uncomfortable apparently? I’m so sick of seeing stuff like that at craft events.”

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a mom who is irate after she gave a group leader money for her daughter’s lunch, only to have him pocket the cash and ask all of the kids to pay their own way.

Now let’s see how folks reacted on Reddit.

This person said they’re NTA.

Another reader agreed.

This individual shared their thoughts.

Another person spoke up.

And this reader weighed in.

I personally don’t think that this fella did anything wrong, do you?

Profiting off of someone else’s work should never be tolerated!

And this guy didn’t hold back.

They have pretty strong feelings about this…

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a stepmom who says stepson isn’t doing enough, despite the fact that he’s working 12-hour shifts to pay for his own college.