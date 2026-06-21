A Scottish Hotel Employee Had Guests Who Complained No Matter What She Did — She’d Tried Everything

This…this right here is what really annoys me about some Americans who travel abroad…

Because they make the rest of us look like idiots!

A word to the wise when you’re in another country: be respectful, don’t be loud, and mind your manners!

It’s as easy as that…for some people.

Check out what a hotel worker in Scotland had to say about some rude American tourists.

American family in Scotland. “Apologies in advance to any American readers. I know you’re not all like this. That said, ask almost any hotel worker in the UK or Europe which nationality causes the most headaches, and Americans will usually be near the top of the list. I work in a recently renovated 4-star hotel in Glasgow city centre. A bit of context first. Our hotel is on a bus and taxi lane. A lot of UK cities have these. It’s completely normal here. You can’t pull up directly outside the hotel during certain hours.

Rules are rules, people!

We make this clear on our website, third-party booking sites, and to travel companies. The nearest car park is about a 5-10 minute walk away, and we offer discounted parking there. We’re also a small hotel. We don’t have porters, bellhops, or a concierge. We’re always happy to help with luggage if someone genuinely needs assistance, and we’re more than happy to help with recommendations, directions, dinner reservations, and local advice. But we’re not a 5-star luxury property. And we’re not in the USA. So this family of four arrives. Mum and dad in their early 50s, son around 18, daughter around 16.

Oh boy, here we go…

The mother is immediately furious because their private driver couldn’t pull up directly outside the hotel. As a result, they had to bring their FOURTEEN bags around the corner themselves. Yes. Fourteen. I explain politely that this is simply how the city centre works, that we advertise it clearly, and that it’s a local council traffic restriction rather than a hotel policy. Next comes the request for a complimentary upgrade. It’s a Saturday night in peak tourist season. We’re busy. I knock £10 off the upgrade price for them, explain the room differences, and they decide to pay £80 to upgrade both rooms. My colleague checks them in, and they leave all 14 bags sitting at reception.

This worker was really going above and beyond…

Despite the rough start, I decide to take the high road and bring the luggage upstairs myself. After what felt like an Olympic weightlifting event, I finally get everything outside their two rooms and let them know their bags have arrived. As I’m walking away, I hear the mother complaining that she doesn’t like the area. It’s a Saturday night in Glasgow city centre in June. People are out drinking and having fun. The city is extremely safe.

What was up with these folks?

About ten minutes later, the father comes down and tells us they’ve had a family emergency and need to get to Edinburgh immediately. Now, maybe I’m being cynical after years in hospitality, but this “family emergency” appeared immediately after they’d spent ten minutes complaining about the location, the traffic restrictions, and generally acting disappointed with the city centre. The timing was… convenient. My suspicion is that they simply didn’t like the hotel or the area and wanted out, but “family emergency” sounds a lot better when you’re about to ask for a refund. My colleague arranges taxis. Because of the amount of luggage, they need two cabs.

I then haul all 14 bags back downstairs (in an elevator thankfully). Again. When the taxis arrive, I even help load every single bag into both vehicles. Just as they’re about to leave, the mother asks whether they’ll be getting a refund.

Hell no!

I explain that their booking is non-refundable, but as a goodwill gesture we can refund the second night because they won’t be using it. She then asks whether they’ll be safe traveling in the taxis. At this point I genuinely had to bite my tongue. You’re in Scotland, not a war zone. Meanwhile, the staff have arranged upgrades, carried 14 bags upstairs, carried 14 bags downstairs, organized two taxis to another city, loaded all the luggage, and processed a partial refund. The grand total of appreciation we received?

These people give Americans abroad a bad name…

Not a single thank you. Not a tip. Nothing. Honestly, guests like this are the reason American tourists sometimes get a bad reputation abroad. It’s a shame because most American guests are lovely. Some of my favourite guests have been Americans, and I still keep in touch with a few former guests years later. I just wish more visitors understood two things: Not every country operates like the United States. Service standards and expectations differ around the world. Anyway, if any taxi drivers in Edinburgh are reading this, I hope you survived the hour-long journey with the Fourteen-Bag Family.”

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a hotel guest who complained about noise from an event, then reported the employee who agreed with him.

Reddit users shared their thoughts.

This person weighed in.

Another individual spoke up.

This Reddit user shared their thoughts.

This person weighed in.

And this reader had a lot to say.

My fellow Americans…

Please don’t act like a jerk when in another country!

It’s really not hard.

Please and thank you!

These folks are the type of travelers who give Americans a bad name around the world!

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a thrift store employee who refused to play “guess the price” without seeing the item in question.