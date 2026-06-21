A Summer Hire’s Lack Of Effort Leads To Tension With An Experienced Animal Care Worker

Let’s face it: not everyone has a great work ethic.

And if you are a person who takes pride in what you do and you strive to do your best, working with folks who aren’t like you can be frustrating.

In today’s story, a woman who works with animals explained why she’s pretty aggravated with a co-worker who sounds like a total slacker, if we’re being honest.

Let’s take a look at what she’s dealing with.

AITA for getting frustrated with a girl at work? “I (F 26) work animal care in a niche field and the girl (F27) I am referencing is a seasonal hire for the busy summer months. When she was hired she presented as very new to the profession but eager to learn, willing to spend a little extra time learning about the animals she worked with beyond training, and had glowing references. That very quickly unwound once she was hired.

Yikes…this doesn’t sound good.

She gave up her “research” since ChatGPT couldn’t tell her information about the animals, lies to guests about animal information and animal experiences (it’s very strange), and starts messing with animals she’s not trained for or has experience dealing with. I’ve spoken to her a few times about it but she will try to make an excuse on why she did what she did. I might be a jerk in this part, but I’ve tried talking to other people in leadership roles on staff to get help with how to communicate better with her and get her to learn her roles, but the conversation essentially escalates to me counting down the days to the end of her season to I can be unburdened and them essentially telling me that she’s in college at Unity College online and has other circumstances to be mindful of. She can’t do everything. She’s not asked to do everything.

They’re not asking a lot of her…

It’s a genuinely short list that involves coming in prepping our feed cups, washing windows, help live check animals, watering plants, and helping cleaning exhibits. I genuinely don’t comprehend how those circumstances change anything. She gets paid to do a job that’s not being completed. She was supposed to take some of the tasks off of me so I can work on training our bigger animals and that doesn’t get to happen. She basically washes the windows, moves a small group of animals outside, and waters plants in the 1.5 hours before we open.

She sounds pretty lazy, to be honest…

Sometimes she will start the feed cups but they’ve had to be redone the past two times she’s done them. It does seem that I’m the only one who try’s to hold anyone to the bare minimum animal care standard. I could be a jerk and not realize it, but I just don’t get it. I don’t feel like I’m asking for a lot especially since most tasks take less than 5 minutes to complete. She’s been here for months now and I definitely feel that she should be able to tell me basic information about the animals she works with 5 days a week especially since I had to type her out a fact sheet.”

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about an employee who just let clients complain after her boss refused to approve overtime.

Check out what folks had to say on Reddit.

This person said she’s NTA.

Another individual weighed in.

And this Reddit user shared their thoughts.

Does this sound annoying, or what?

You bet it does!

And you can’t blame her for being fed up with this lazy co-worker of hers.

It sounds like it might be time to cut this employee loose…

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a hotel guest who complained about noise from an event, then reported the employee who agreed with him.